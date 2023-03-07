Restoring Power Supply to Troubled Maiduguri



Emmanuel Addeh writes that last Thursday’s inauguration of a 32-megawatt emergency power plant in record time in beleaguered Maiduguri, Borno State, again reinforces the widely-held belief that when it sincerely sets out to deliver, government can be a force for good.



It had become a war of superiority between the Nigerian authorities and the terrorists operating in the Maiduguri axis of the north-east. The unwritten creed by the insurgents appeared to have been: “You build, we destroy”.



But while it seemed like a game to the perpetrators, it was pain for the victims of the pall of gloom and darkness that Maiduguri had become before the authorities, thinking out of the box, decided to construct an emergency plant that would be difficult to access and destroy by the terrorists in the heart of town.



Several times, the state capital, and environs were cut off from the national grid as attacks were carried out on major power installations leading to the city, leaving the city in perpetual darkness. All efforts to restore the destroyed power lines were frustrated by the terrorists who had vowed to keep Maiduguri in constant blackout.



Many medium and small-scale enterprises struggling to survive, with some resorting to alternative sources of energy like gasoline generators and solar power installations.



The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), it would appear, did its best several times to fix the facilities which affected the 330kV transmission line between Maiduguri and Damaturu while the Damboa – Maiduguri 132kV transmission line was equally been disconnected. It was like a journey to nowhere.



However, it was a major victory against the rampaging insurgents in the north-east when President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday inaugurated the 32MW emergency power plant in Maiduguri, Borno State, built by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).



The project which was completed in record 16 months, became necessary after terrorists several times attacked the traditional power supply routes to the beleaguered city, throwing it into years of persistent darkness and frustrating every attempt to restart them.



The construction of the 50mw gas turbine power plant, known as the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project (MEPP), is expected to generate electricity to the capital city and its environs.



THISDAY learnt that China Machinery Engineering Company (CMEC) and General Electric (GE) handled the project of which the 32mw has been completed but which is expected to be scaled up to 50mw in the coming months.



Speaking at the official opening of the facility in Maiduguri, an elated Buhari noted that the project was another testament that his administration remains committed to tackling power sector problems to guarantee stable and uninterrupted power supply aimed at improving the economy and the lives of Nigerians.



The president, who was accompanied by several state governors, party chieftains and senior government functionaries, noted that the administration had worked hard to fulfil its promises, and has succeeded in laying the foundation for a strong, prosperous country through the economic recovery and growth plan.



According to him , a key execution priority of the economic recovery and growth plan is ensuring national energy sufficiency in the country.



“The Maiduguri emergency power project is part of incremental 4000 megawatts of power generating assets that this administration embarked upon to improve national power supply and stimulate economic growth.



“The aggressive project strategy deployed to complete this project on schedule is a total reflection of the federal government’s determination in identifying and easing the plight of Nigerians particularly, those recovering from the adverse impact of the insurgency in the north-east region,” he stated.



Over the past few years, the president recalled that insurgents had attacked power lines along Maiduguri-Damaturu and Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu roads, leading to acute supply shortages to the city of Maiduguri and its environs and crippling the economic activities in the region.



He lauded the Borno government for working closely with the federal government and other stakeholders to bring back the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees from Cameroon and other neighbouring countries.



Buhari also restated the government’s resolve to continue to implement programmes, particularly in the power sector that will expand national power generation capacity, revitalise industries, and create multiple jobs for economic growth.



He further directed the other concerned agencies of government to collaborate with the NNPC to ensure that millions of Nigerians access affordable electricity in the short term.



Also speaking during the event, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Ltd., Mallam Mele Kyari, described the record completion time and impact of the project as ‘unprecedented’.



“It is not wrong to say that after the long nights that befell the people of this region, today we are honoured to have Mr. President bring back more power to the largest city in the north-east.



“On Mr. President’s directive, a 32mw gas-powered power plant was designed and built in 16 months and this is unprecedented and has been successfully test-run and confirmed ready for commissioning. The Maiduguri power project will be scaled up to 50 megawatts shortly,” he assured.



He added that it was the first thermal plant of that scale in the whole of northern Nigeria, adding that even the interventions of the ministry of power had restored the traditional 330 KVA line feeding Maiduguri.



“The combined effects of the Maiduguri emergency power project and the emplacement of the transmission lines make Maiduguri the most sufficiently powered capital city in the country today.



“And obviously, it is a new power hub in the region. We may very soon see power export to neighbouring countries from Maiduguri,” he explained.



As a commercial enterprise, Kyari noted that the NNPC viewed the project as an opportunity to monetise Nigeria’s abundant natural resource by expanding access to energy to support economic growth, industrialisation and job creation across the country.



He added that Maiduguri has been the commercial nerve centre of the north-east for more than a century and represents a huge market due to its demographic advantage and geographical accessibility to sub-regional markets, including the Republics of Niger, Chad, Central African Republic, Sudan and others.



According to Kyari, despite these huge opportunities, energy poverty had continued to constrain business activities in Maiduguri and environs from expanding their market frontiers to achieve their full potential.



“We know that expanding access to energy will change the game. It will create a better investment climate and promote balanced economic growth and a win-win situation for the nation and the NNPC as a global commercial company.



“ This project has provided the opportunity to advance government domestic gas transmission mandates, while supporting the power industry and the government of Borno state and other stakeholders to achieve sustainable energy supply,” he stated.



To ensure sustainable operations , Kyari said that the pipeline is equipped with a natural gas system LNG supplies and represents a giant step to achieving NNPC’s gas and power mandate of 50 gigawatts onto the national grid by 2024.



Currently, he noted that the NNPC and her partners are delivering about 800 megawatts to the national grid from three plants with a combined installed capacity of over 1,100mw.



“We have also completed Okpai phase two project thermal plant with combined installed capacity of over 330 megawatts of power to the national grid and we’re also progressing with other power plant projects across the country, including those along the corridors of the AKK pipeline routes,” he stressed.



Also speaking, Governor Umara Zulum of Borno state thanked the president for supporting the project to ease the challenges confronting the people. He also commended the NNPC for the timely completion of the project.



Other projects inaugurated by the president included the Ahmadu Bello Way, New Tashan Bama Motor Park, Doctors’ quarters at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and Bolori Market road. He also inspected the Maiduguri Monday Market which was recently razed by fire.