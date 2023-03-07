Osimhen Named 2022 Best Foreign Athlete in Italy

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Victor Osimhen’s good fortunes this season in the Serie A have further earned him accolade as the Outstanding Foreign Athlete in Italy in 2022.

The Napoli talisman who leads the Italian topflight as highest scorer in the 2022/23 season on 19 goals also have additional two goals in the UEFA Champions League.

The 24-year-old Nigerian international was named the winner of the award yesterday in a statement issued by the Foreign Press Association in Italy who are the Organisers of the prize. Napoli’s President, Alfredo De Laurentiis, watched with admiration as his player received the honour.

The Organisers stated further that Osimhen was give the prize “because of his fundamental to Napoli’s extraordinary success, thanks to his excellent play, great power and vocation for scoring goals.”

The Super Eagles gangling striker has been pivotal to Napoli’s 15-point lead from 25 games. The Naples-based former club of Diego Maradona are on the verge of winning their first Scudetto since 1990.

Only few weeks back, Osimhen was named Serie A’s Player of the Month of January while also going home with Goal of the Month gong for his magnificent volley that earned Napoli Win at Roma.

Globe Soccer Award also named him Emerging Player of the Year. He defeated the likes of Barcelona’s Gavi and Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde for the Best Young Football Talent prize for 2022.

He’s likely going to be in the centre of ‘transfer war’ as several big clubs in European leagues are gunning for his signature in the summer despite still having two more years on his contract until June 30, 2025 at Napoli.