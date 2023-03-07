Ogun 2023: Jimi Lawal Denies Endorsing another Candidate

James Sowole in Abeokuta



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Jimi Lawal yesterday said he had not abandoned his struggle to reclaim the candidacy of the party ahead of the Saturday’s election.

Lawal specifically said that he still has pending appeal in the Supreme Court, on the matter before the court and it was not true that he had endorsed candidate of another party.

The explanation of Lawal, was contained in a statement signed by Austin Oniyokor, Project Director, Otunba Jimi Adebisi Lawal Campaign Organisation (JALCO), against the report that some leaders of the opposition party, had endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun’s re-election.

The aspirant, described the purported endorsement, as a “hoax and lies from the pit of hell.”

While assuring his teeming supporters and loyalists across the 20 local governments of the State that he would not disappoint them, he appealed to them to keep hope alive.

Lawal added that he could not abandon his pending appeal in the Supreme Court and endorse another party’s candidate.

The statement read: “It is important that we set the records straight in respect of the above. It is not only mischievous but unimaginable that Otunba Jimi Adebisi Lawal will at this stage abandon his aspiration and much cherished goal of turning the fortune of Ogun state around positively.”

“It is inconceivable that he will disappoint his numerous supporters, well-wishers and the good people of Ogun state who believe in his leadership qualities and aspiration to govern the state”.

“More than ever, he remains committed to replicating his widely acknowledged skills and experience of good governance in the Gateway State.”

“We therefore appeal to our teeming, enthusiastic supporters and the expectant electorate to keep hope alive.

“We have a pending appeal in the Supreme Court and could therefore not have abandoned it to endorse another party’s candidate”

“Those who did so were on a frolic of their own in search of pecuniary gains. We were neither consulted nor were our approval’s sought”.

“Finally, good governance is a must in Ogun state. Given the opportunity, Otunba Jimi Adebisi Lawal will fill the vacuum of abandonment and misplaced priorities in governance”.