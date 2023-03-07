Guber Election: Police in Kano Uncover Plans by Politicians to Import Thugs

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



Police in Kano have uncovered plans by some politicians to import thugs in Kano with a view to disrupting the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

Intelligence reports gathered by the police authorities in the state indicated that some unpatriotic politicians had concluded plans to bring in dare-devil thugs into the state and pay them to foment trouble that will lead to bloody political violence during the forthcoming election.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mamman Dauda, ha therefore, warned those spearheading the ugly plot to desist or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

He said the Police and sister-security agencies are fully prepared to deflate their evil orchestration and as well ensure that the Saturday’s gubernatorial and state assembly elections in Kano are not only violence-free, but free and fair.

According to a Statement signed by the Command’s spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on behalf of CP, “The Kano State Police Command under the leadership of CP Mamman Dauda, receives information that some disgruntled politicians are planning to import thugs to the State with the sole aim of disrupting the forthcoming Gubernatorial / State Assembly Elections slated for Saturday, 11th March 2023.

“The CP is warning all thugs, mischief makers and miscreants to stay clear of the State as the Command will not relent in its effort at dealing decisively with troublemakers.

“The command will in liaison with other security agencies in the State ensure the arrest and diligent prosecution of all suspects.

“The thugs will also be charged to court alongside their sponsors.

“We want to use this medium to thank the law-abiding citizens and the good people of Kano State for their support during the presidential / national assembly elections as it was conducted peacefully.

“The CP wants the good people of the State to continue in the same vein for us to record a zero-violence election.

“In case of emergencies, the command can be reached via; 08032419754, 08123821575, or 09029292926. Thank you and God bless.”