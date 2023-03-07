Gombe Directs Dismantling of Security Check Points

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe



Governor Muhanmadu Inuwa Yahaya has directed for the immediate dismantling of all security check points within Gombe State.

This decision is sequel to his consultations with heads of security agencies in the state.

This is contained in a press release issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr. Meshack Audu Lauco, which was made available to journalists yesterday in Gombe.

Meanwhile those check points at the border with the neighbouring states should remain in place and shall only be closed for vehicular movement from 12 midnight to 6 a.m.

The state government urged citizens to co-operate with the directive in the interest of peace and security in the state.