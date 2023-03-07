  • Tuesday, 7th March, 2023

DSS Launches Social Media Handles

Nigeria | 8 mins ago

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of the State Security ((DSS) said it has launched its social media handles.

A statement issued and signed by the Spokesman of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the move was designed to enhance stakeholder engagement.

“The Department of State Services (DSS)  hereby informs the public that it has created Social Media handles which are as follows:

Twitter, @OfficialDSSNG

Facebook, OfficialDSSNG

Instagram, @OfficialDSSNG

“Similarly, the PRO’s Twitter handle is @DrAfunanya_PNA. Hitherto, the service did not own or operate these handles. Its decision to operate them with effect from  March, 6, 2023, is to enhance public and stakeholder engagements.

“The public should be guided and note that any such handles before now were fake, please”, it said.

