Court Grants N500m Bail to Majority Leader, Doguwa

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, yesterday, and presided over by Justice Muhammad Nasir-Yunus, granted bail to the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Garba Ado Doguwa, in the sum of N500 million and two reliable sureties in like sum.

His Counsel Nuraini Jimoh (SAN) had prayed the court to admit the defendant on bail, arguing that his client was presumed innocent, pursuant to the provision of section 35 sub 6 of constitution of Federal of Nigeria (1999 as amended)

Ruling on the application, Justice Nasir-Yunusa granted him bail in the sum of N 500 million with two reliable sureties.

According to the court, the sureties shall be First Class Emir and any Senior officer in Civil Service, even as it ordered Doguwa to drop his International Passport to Court Registry pending the trial.

The court further restrained him from going to his constituents during the gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections billed to hold this Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Doguwa is standing trial for allegations of criminal offences bordering on conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms, culpable homicide and breach of public peace.

He pleaded not guilty when arraigned before the Kano Magistrate Court 54.