Kogi Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja’s Next Move



Blessed with a humane demeanour and uncommon poise, Kogi State Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, is gradually causing some ripples as one of the key players in the state politics.



As an undergraduate of Geology at the University of Jos, Plateau State Onoja carved a niche for himself as a potential activist and politician who would someday make history in his state of origin. The opportunity to be actively involved in politics in his home state came after he was appointed as the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello in his first tenure.



In his capacity as CoS, his influence could not be ignored, particularly as he helped his principal run the state almost seamlessly.

For his loyalty to Bello in his first term, he was rewarded with the Deputy Governor slot after the former deputy governor, Simon Achuba, was impeached by the state House of Assembly.



During that period and owing to the confidence Bello had in him, he was allowed to handle all political matters in the state, while Bello focused more on the politics of Abuja. In fact, he was said to have handpicked over 80 per cent of Bello’s cabinet, while also discharging his duty diligently devoid of nepotism and favouritism.



It was revealed that he was running the affairs of the state when the governor was busy with his now botched Presidential ambition.

Interestingly, as the race for the 2023 election seems to have begun gathering momentum, all fingers are pointing to Onoja as the perfect successor and anointed candidate to run for Governor in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Society Watch gathered that there were hints that as the second tenure of Governor Yahaya Bello is winding up, the well-loved politician has, in his usual nature, put himself up for service to his people in a bid to succeed his boss for the number one job of the state. He has thrown his hat into the ring for the governorship election in November 2023.

No doubt, he surely has a big edge over other candidates for his experience as the deputy governor who has also worked closely with his boss. In fact, a source added that while many would still be struggling to have a blueprint to run the state, it would be a piece of cake for the cerebral man.

Sources said he has made his intention known to his boss who has also given him his blessings.