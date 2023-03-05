Jack-Rich Congratulates Tinubu, Shettima over Victory

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tein Jack-Rich, has congratulated the president-elect and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, over their victory at the polls.

Jack-Rich, who also contested in the Presidential Primary that produced the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu as the party’s flag bearer said the victory was well deserved.

”I write on behalf of my wife, Dr. Mrs. Elizabeth Jack-Rich, Members of the Presidential Campaign Council from Rivers State, and the entire APC family in the state, to felicitate with you and the Vice President-Elect over your well-deserved victory in the just concluded presidential election in Nigeria,” he stated.

The oil magnate who is also the President/Founder of Belemaoil Producing Limited, an indigenous oil Exploration Company in Nigeria, expressed optimism that Tinubu and Shettima presidency will usher in a new dawn for Nigeria and promote inclusivity in governance for national good.

Jack-Rich, who is the highest national ranking Rivers son in the APC PCC, doubles as the Deputy director of the council’s Fundraising Committee, expressed confidence that Tinubu will preside over a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria given his enviable track record of hard work, devotion and dedication to duties.

He called for the cooperation and support of all Nigerians, including other candidates who contested the presidential election, to join hands with the President-Elect to build an egalitarian country that will work for all and sundry.

According to him, now is the time to build bridges for the good of the country and not plot to tear it apart.