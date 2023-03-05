Former Eagles Player, Ideye Allegedly Abandons Children in Ukraine

Former Super Eagles star Brown Ideye has reportedly abandoned his children in Ukraine, according to his ex-partner, Yana Voloshchenko.

The Ukrainian-born psychologist claims she has two children for Ideye, with the eldest born in 2014 when the former Nigerian international was plying his trade at Dynamo Kyiv.

According to Yana (in an interview granted Dynamo), after Brown Ideye initially refused to acknowledge the paternity of their children, the striker later acknowledged paternity and agreed to pay child support.

However, in January 2022, Brown stopped paying child support, and Yana’s lawyers have been unable to contact him since.

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has further complicated matters, as Yana, concerned about the safety of her children, is trying to leave the country.

But Brown Ideye’s name is on the children’s documents, making it difficult to do so.

In all these, Ideye has shown no care about his children’s safety and has refused to fulfill his obligations as a father, Yana claimed.

Yana admits that she knows Ideye is married with children, but she insists she only found out about the player’s family after she got pregnant for him.

The Ukrainian vows she wants nothing to do with Ideye but that he should abide by the contract he signed and pay child support for their children.

While trying to reach Ideye’s employers at his present Kuwaiti club, Al Yarmouk, Yana continues to launch a massive attack on Ideye on social media.