Bosa Lee: I’ve Always Known Phyna to be a Star

Content creator and brand strategist, Bosah Francis Nonso aka Bosa Lee, has stated that he has always known BBNaija’s 2022 winner, Phyna, to be a star. Bosah Lee, who is also a public relations specialist made this known in a recent interview where he spoke about his work relationship and how he met the reality TV star.

He described Phyna as a humble-talented person, whose drive for excellence is unmatched. Revealing how their path crossed, the renowned publicist said he met Phyna through one of his industry friends, who recommended him to her. “A friend of mine sometime last year (2022), called me and said he would love me to handle the page of someone going for the BBNaija show.

“The person happened to be Phyna. I agreed to work with her because I was convinced of how far her brand could go. It wasn’t about the money at all, and I had this much belief that we were going to achieve a lot together. Lo and behold!” the Lagos-based publicist revealed. He said he has been loyal and passionate about her brand, hence the healthy business relationship which they have maintained.

“I think it is understanding, and loyalty. These are the things that have kept me in this game, and it has sustained my relationship with relevant people like Zfancy. Arguably, most of the connections I have today were through him, and it’s all because I’m loyal to him. Loyalty, and understanding, over self-entitlement and expectations have helped me with her,” Bosa Lee added.

A multi-award-winning media personality, Bosa Lee has worked with many reputable brands and artists in strategy and development, including Zima Nigeria, Wole DSB, Jaywon, and Sumotrust. The graduate of Ebonyi State University also shared some information about his journey into entertainment. “I studied History and International Relations.

“I never for once thought I would be a stakeholder in the entertainment industry, not until my final semester in school. Around that time, ASUU was on strike. When the strike started, I had to reach out to one of the persons I looked up to, who was a blogger at that time. I expressed my interest in blogging. He accepted to employ me as a writer and coached me.

“Funny enough, I’ve not done anything in this field prior to reaching out to him, but he took a chance on me and placed me on salary. So, the first month working for him, he saw the conversion on the website and he was impressed due to the viral content I was creating, and the traffic my outputs were drawing to his brand. I did stories that appealed to people, including that of my friend, a charcoal seller.”