  • Sunday, 5th March, 2023

Adelabu Denies Stepping down, Vows to Win Guber Race 

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

The gubernatorial candidate of Accord Party in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, yesterday, once again debunked the rumours of his withdrawal from the gubernatorial race, describing it as the handiwork of political desperados determined to keep the state in a web of lies and ineptitude.

This was contained in a statement by the Bayo Adelabu Campaign Organisation (BACO) yesterday. 

He said the upsurge in misinformation and outright fake news against the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), with few days to the governorship election was a testament to the acceptance of his message of awakening the electorate in the state.

He maintained that apart from the fake news of his withdrawal other candidates are already jittery of his popularity, noting that the people of the state are already aware of the antics of some politicians which cannot take them anywhere in the governorship election.

The statement read in part, “Their anger is that the citizens have woken up and are ready to take back our state. Through my campaign, I have not, and will not engage in their politics of character assassination, bitterness and lies.

“We want to inform the good people of Oyo State that there was no time Chief Adebayo Adelabu held any meetings with any candidates or political parties with a view to stepping down. 

“This was another lie from a political schizophrenic, whose political career was built on falsehood and manipulations. Chief Adebayo Adelabu is not stepping down for anyone.

“Rather than allowing those political liars to distract us, Adelabu will focus on how Oyo State will have potable water, clean environment, smooth and car worthy roads and how our youths can begin to dream again while technology will be harnessed for the progress of everyone.

“My focus is on getting the electorate to know where their fingerprint will go on March 11.

“Adelabu is contesting to win the gubernatorial election in Oyo state under Accord and our door is open to any candidate who wish to join us in liberating the state.”

