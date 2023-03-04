Wilfred Ndidi: Racing against Time at King Power



He was once regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders not only in the Premier League but in Europe. However, with the injury he sustained two seasons ago, Wilfred Ndidi, who used to be one of the first names on the Leicester City’s team sheet has now been limited to playing sparingly with the exit door of the King Power Stadium open widely to the Nigerian

Though Leicester City Manager, Brendan Rodgers insists that there is still room for Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi at the King Power Stadium, but on condition that he can still move the ball forward very well.



The Nigerian used to be one of the first names on Leicester City’s team sheet, but as he returns to fitness he is still not guaranteed to start.

The Super Eagles star missed 17 games due to injuries in the 2020/21 season and the same number as the 2021-22 campaign.



Ndidi is already feeling the cumulative effects of the injuries he has had in the past two seasons, which explains his struggles for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

He has been left out of the squad six times this season and has been substituted on five occasions in the Premier League.



Rodgers has recently been choosing a new-look trio in the centre in recent weeks without an outright defensive midfielder. Papy Mendy was the only one available against Aston Villa, but Rodgers chose to leave him on the bench, with Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and James Maddison selected.

Given the result, it seemed like that would be the way forward for City over the next few months as they battle relegation. In that case, the likes of Ndidi, Mendy, and Boubakary Soumare may have limited game-time.

That’s particularly the case for Ndidi. He was available for selection again last weekend, when City played Tottenham, but it was obvious that the Nigerian was still struggling in the middle of the pack.



Not too long ago, Ndidi was one of the first names on City’s team sheet, with results dropping off considerably when he was unavailable. Now, he faces a real battle to regain his starting spot, especially with Soumare back fit from next week too. Proving he can keep the ball and serve it forward will be vital to him getting his place back.



Rodgers said this week: “The one thing I would say is you need to be able to win the ball in the midfield, but you also need to be able to keep it. That’s key.

“The strength of any of my midfields has been about the three players. They have to look after each other. Whatever the balance is, you need to win the ball back. But that will also come from the top of the field, it’s a collective effort for everyone to defend. You need to have that pressure high up the pitch and the support behind that.



“It’s not a necessity, but ideally, you would have one with a specific role to win the ball. But that person winning the ball has to be able to pass the ball as well and play forward.



“If you make it too defensive, you end up playing sideways and backwards too much. Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll have lots of options in there to do what it is we need to do.”

However, when explaining what his ideal midfield looks like, Rodgers seemed to suggest the attributes provided by Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, and Maddison are the right fit.



Rodgers said: “You always need one controlling the game from behind. You then need a running player who can break the lines with and without the ball. Then you need one who can create a goal and score a goal. All three have to run, work and press, but then their talents come together to give that balance in midfield.

“I always like to have more midfield players. That’s where the game begins. If you have a midfield that can control a game, it sets you up well. We have really talented players and we have choices. Whatever the combination is, it has to work with the balance of the team.”



Before his injury, among the King Power Stadium faithful, Ndidi was a cult hero, and to Leicester City Manager the midfield enforcer is indispensable.

The Nigerian was then a sure starter and statistics proved that he was Foxes most important player in the last two years.

To some then, it was still a miracle that Leicester City were able to hold on to their jewel in spite of inquiries from big European clubs of the former Nathaniel Boys player.



For several transfer windows, Ndidi has been linked with a move to Old Trafford to take command of the holding midfield, an area the Red Devils have been found wanting but somehow Leicester City held on the midfielder.



Ndidi had severally proven to be one of the best tacklers in Europe. In the Community Shield game against Manchester City, Ndidi rose to the occasion for Leicester City and was the boss in midfield.

Ndidi also increased his passing accuracy and he hardly makes mistakes when protecting his back three or back four and he gives his central midfielders the confidence to surge forward.



At the end of the 2021/22 season, he has had 591 tackles in 152 premier league games, 325 interceptions and 355 clearances. He has 1,291 ball recoveries and has won 1,277 duels, one of the best records in the Premier League.

How much value Ndidi adds to Leicester City has never been lost by Brenden Rodgers and the Irish has never stopped showering encomiums on the Nigerian describing him as irreplaceable.

“It’s impossible to find what we have, we’ve got good players, but specifically the job Ndidi does in breaking up play and just his overall defending and in the box, he’s irreplaceable for us,” Rodgers had said.



“He’s one of the top players in world football. His quality in his football is improving all the time. He is irreplaceable for us. He’s fantastic for a young player.

“What is pleasing as a coach, is that he wants to learn. He will improve and get better. I’m so happy he plays in my team,” Rodgers once said.

Though Ndidi’s contract with Leicester does not expire until 2024, with his fitness still suspect after two seasons, it remains to be seen if King Power Stadium would remain a home for the midfield enforcer at the end of the season.

