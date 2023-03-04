IPAC Adopts Gov Abiodun for Re-election



James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Ogun State, yesterday, endorsed the incumbent Governor of the State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the next weekend gubernatorial election, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as the council’s candidate.



The IPAC, at the end of its meeting in Abeokuta, the state capital, said its decision was sequel to the performances of Abiodun, in various sectors of the state.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting attended by chairmen and other officers of some registered political parties, the IPAC Chairman and Ogun State Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr. Samson Okusanya, said residents of the state, would benefit more if Abiodun, is returned for second term as the governor.



Specifically, Okusanya said the IPAC was impressed by the completion of many developmental projects he inherited from his predecessor.

He said, “We members of political parties under IPAC met and deliberated on issues affecting the state including the March 11 governorship election in the state and resolved that there is no need to change the winning and performing team.



“We have therefore adopted and resolved to ensure that the incumbent Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is reelected as the governor.

“The Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun administration in the last three and half years, has touched all sectors of the state and the residents of the state, would benefit more if Abiodun is returned to office. We are therefore enjoining electorate to work for the success of Abiodun so that there can be synergy between the federal government and the State Government under the same APC.”