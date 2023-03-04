Buhari Condoles With Abacha Family over Death of Son, Abdullahi 

Latest Headlines
Deji Elumoye in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to former First Lady, Maryam Abacha, and family on the death of their son, Abdullahi.
A release issued on Saturday by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated that the President’s prayers and thoughts are with the family of Abacha as they grieve over the passing of the young Abdullahi.
The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.