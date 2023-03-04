  • Sunday, 5th March, 2023

Buhari Condoles With Abacha Family over Death of Son, Abdullahi 

Nigeria | 9 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to former First Lady, Maryam Abacha, and family on the death of their son, Abdullahi.

A release issued on Saturday by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated that the President’s prayers and thoughts are with the family of Abacha as they grieve over the passing of the young Abdullahi.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.