  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

Osimhen Almost Lost His Sight, Says Surgeon

Sport | 17 hours ago
Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli looks on wearing a mask during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and US Salernitana 1919 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy on 23 January 2022. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli looks on wearing a mask during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and US Salernitana 1919 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy on 23 January 2022. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The plastic surgeon who operated on Victor Osimhen’s face when he suffered a facial injury in November 2021, Dr. Gianpaolo Tartaro has revealed that the Nigeria international almost lost his eyes after he was hurt in a clash of heads with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in Napoli’s 3-2 defeat at the San Siro.

Osimhen needed surgery, which involved seating six plaques and 18 screws on his face after a scan revealed the Napoli star forward had suffered multiple fractures to the cheekbone and orbital bone.

The Nigerian star forward was sidelined for over two months and has played with a protective mask ever since.

“The orbital bone stopped just in time because Osimhen could even have lost his sight,” Tartaro told Radio CRC.

“That bone could indeed have caused other problems, but fortunately some factors helped us and the eye was able to go back into its socket.

“The plaques do not need to be removed unless there is an urgent need; for example if they develop an infection. The titanium could alter an X-ray, but I don’t think Osimhen wants them removed.

“When we performed the surgery, we used the best quality plaques in the world and had to study very carefully where to place them, so there was protection should the player have to head the ball.”

When asked about Osimhen’s decision on wearing the mask after recovery, Tartaro added, “He seems to play even better than he did before, it gives him security. He has become world-class.”

The former Lille man has been in fine form for the Serie A leaders this season, netting 19 goals and four assists in 20 league matches, and has fired the Parthenopeans 18 points clear at the top of the table in their pursuit of a first Scudetto since 1990.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.