Buhari Begs Kaduna Residents to Vote for APC Candidate in Guber Election

John Shiklam in Kaduna



Following the humiliating defeat of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the presidential and National Assembly elections in Kaduna State, President Muhammadu Buhari, has appealed to residents of the state to vote for the Governorship Candidate of the APC, Senator Uba Sani, on March 11.

In a video trending on the social media, Buhari begged residents to vote for Sani and other candidates of the APC for the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The governorship candidate was alleged to have ran to Buhari to intervene by appealing to the people to vote for the APC, following the devastating outcome of the presidential and National Assembly election on the party in the state.

In the 1:50 seconds video, Buhari said: “First of all, I want to once again thank you for the confidence you have in me by electing me President on the platform of our party, the APC.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform you that Senator Uba Sani is our candidate for governorship election in Kaduna State.

“I am begging you to vote for him and all the APC’s candidates for the House of Assembly to help him work.

“Senator Uba is a leading member of this journey. We worked together in the Senate and he demonstrated capacity and competence.

“He will perform well more than it is expected.

“I apologise to you for hardship caused by the change of the Naira. It was done to boost the economy of the country, not to cause hardship to anybody.

“Kaduna is home to me, therefore, I urge you to vote for Senator Uba Sani and all our APC’s candidates for the state assembly.”

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated the APC in the presidential and National Assembly elections that were held Saturday.

The PDP secured 554,360 votes while the APC got 399,293 votes.

The PDP also won all the three senatorial seats in the state.

In the House of Representatives election, the PDP won 10 of the 16 seats while the APC and the Labour Party (LP) won four and two seats respectively.