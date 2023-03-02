Kante to Sign New Three-year Chelsea Contract

French midfielder N’Golo Kante is close to signing a three-year contract extension at Chelsea. The anchor man has been absent for much of the season with various injury issues.

However, the Stamford Bridge club believes they can get Kante fully fit and firing again.

The 31-year-old’s absence has left a huge hole in the team’s midfield over the past few months.

According to French outletFoot Mercato, Kante will renew on reduced terms for three more years. The compromise eases Chelsea’s wage bill concerns, while giving Kante long-term security.