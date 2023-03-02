Emenike Congratulates Tinubu, Says Nigeria in New Era of Peace, Prosperity

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia, Chief Ikechi Emenike has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in the 2023 presidential election, saying that Nigeria is primed for a new era of peace and prosperity.

Emenike described the triumph of the APC presidential flag bearer as “well deserved and in line with the direction of the progressive wind blowing across the nation since 2015 when APC came to power.”

He said that the former Lagos State governor, who is now Nigeria’s president-elect, “is a political colossus”, adding that Tinubu had paid his dues in the nation’s politics and in the struggle for democratic governance.

“Asiwaju has once again proved that hard work, human capital development and building bridges across Nigeria’s diverse ethno-religious landscape are sine qua non for a successful political career,” he said.

According to Emenike, the enormity and spread of votes garnered by Tinubu across the nation is a testimony of the acceptability of the president-elect.

He noted that “Asiwaju’s victory has brought about renewed hope of Nigerians in their fatherland for a better future, national rebirth, economic growth and accelerated development”

The Abia APC governorship hopeful, therefore, urged Nigerians to brace up for a new era of prosperity, peace and progress in the land, adding that Asiwaju would keep faith with the promises he made to Nigerians.