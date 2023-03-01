Joel-Onowakpo Beats Okowa’s Ally, Ejele, to Emerge Delta South Senator-elect

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Thomas Joel-Onowakpo, has defeated Mr. Michael Diden, popularly known as Ejele of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (retd) to emerge Senator-elect for Delta South Senatorial District of Delta State.

Joel-Onowakpo was officially declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Delta South Collation Centre in Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area.

Announcing the results the Returning Officer for Delta South Senatorial election, Prof Peretimina Anthony, said the APC candidate, polled a total 49, 955 votes while his closest rival, Hon Michael Diden of the Peoples Democratic Party got 47,656 votes.

Peretimina, therefore, declared Joe-Onowakpo Thomas as duly elected Senator-elect at the collation centre in Otobo Hall in Oleh.