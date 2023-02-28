Ubah Wins Anambra South Senatorial Poll

•Umeh, Nwoye still expected, as Ekwunife, Oduah lose

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the senatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, winner of the Anambra South senatorial district election held on Saturday, February 25.

The YPP candidate polled 73,115 to win the election, while his closest rival, Hon. Chris Emeka Azubogu of APGA, came second position with 45,369. The LP and PDP trailed behind with 28,102, and 21,209 votes respectively.

In another result which was yet to be declared, candidate of the Labour Party, Senator Victor Umeh, is already in a joyful mode, after defeating the incumbent, Senator Uche Ekwunife of the PDP to win the Anambra Central Senatorial election.

Also, LP candidate, Hon. Tony Nwoye, was touted to have defeated an incumbent, Senator Stella Oduah, to win the senate election for Anambra North senatorial zone.