Ortom Beaten By APC’s Zam in Benue North

George Okoh in Makurdi



Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has lost his senate bid to Titus Zam of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer Prof. Rufus Shaa-tor said Zam scored a total of 143,151 to defeat Ortom of PDP and Mark Gbillah of Labour Party, who scored 106,882 and 51950 respectively.

In Benue South Senatorial District, incumbent senator Abba Moro retained his seat having scored a total of 76,459 to defeat his rival, Daniel Onjeh of APC who polled 59,938 votes.

As at the time of filling this report, the result for Benue North East District involving former Benue State governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam and ex House of Representative member for Ukum/Logo/Katsina-Ala, Emmanuel Udende was yet to be declared.

Meanwhile, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost almost all House of Representatives seats. The party only managed to win Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency,where a former Commissioner for Sports, Ojema Ojotu defeated an incumbent Godday of Labour Party.

For Otukpo/Ohimin Federal Constituency, daughter of former Senate President, David Mark, Blessing Onuh of APC also retained her seat, after polling 29,031 to defeat her closest rival,Alex Ogbe of PDP, who scored 21,741. While in Oju/Obi Federal Constituency, David Ogewu (APC) scored 26450 to defeat the incumbent, Samson Okwu, (PDP) who got 12506.