  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

Ortom Beaten By APC’s Zam in Benue North

Nigeria | 25 mins ago

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has lost his senate bid to Titus Zam of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer Prof. Rufus Shaa-tor said Zam scored a total of 143,151 to defeat Ortom of PDP and Mark Gbillah of Labour Party, who scored 106,882 and 51950 respectively.

In Benue South Senatorial District, incumbent senator Abba Moro retained his seat having scored a total of 76,459 to defeat his rival, Daniel Onjeh of APC who polled 59,938 votes.

As at the time of filling this report, the result for Benue North East District involving former Benue State governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam and ex House of Representative member for Ukum/Logo/Katsina-Ala, Emmanuel Udende was yet to be declared.

Meanwhile, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost almost all House of Representatives seats. The party only managed to win Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency,where a former Commissioner for Sports, Ojema Ojotu defeated an incumbent Godday of Labour Party.

For Otukpo/Ohimin Federal Constituency, daughter of former Senate President, David Mark, Blessing Onuh of APC also retained her seat, after  polling 29,031 to defeat her closest rival,Alex Ogbe of PDP, who scored 21,741. While in Oju/Obi Federal Constituency, David Ogewu (APC) scored 26450 to defeat the incumbent, Samson Okwu, (PDP) who got 12506.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.