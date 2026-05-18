Uneasy Calm at APC After First Phase of Primaries Across Nigeria

*Party issues guidelines, procedure for collating, announcing results

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, James Sowole in Abeokuta, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Okon Bassey in Uyo, Fidelis David in Akure, Sylvester Idowu in Warri, Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki, Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti, Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt, Yemi Kosoko in Jos, Boniface Okoro in Umuahia and Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

A tense quiet settled over the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend after the first leg of its nationwide primaries produced winners but failed to produce consensus in many states.

While reports indicated a peaceful ending to the House of Representatives primary elections in some states, where, in most cases, previously endorsed consensus candidates were simply ratified, in many other states, there was stiff opposition to the consensus arrangement, amid alleged imposition of candidates.



Nonetheless, APC issued guidelines and procedures for collating and announcing results from the National Assembly primary elections.

National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, announced the guidelines and procedures in a memo dated May 17, 2026, addressed to all Chairmen of the National Assembly Primary Election Committees.

The party explained that the results shall be collated from ward, local government area, and designated constituency collation centres, and submitted, with reports, to the national headquarters.



The ruling party also barred all committees from conducting media briefings in their respective states during the period.

Argungu added, “Accordingly, no committee is permitted to conduct media briefing within their respective states of assignment. Any official briefing where necessary, shall be conducted exclusively from Abuja after submission of all results.

“Please be guided accordingly.”

However, uneasy calm remained in many state chapters of the party, with the absence of concession and silence from defeated camps leaving party members bracing for what comes next.

THISDAY monitored the House of Representatives primary elections in some states.

Abia: Kalu, Onyejeocha Win APC Tickets

Abia State chapter of APC might be getting over its fears of a potential crisis following the peaceful conduct of the House of Representatives primary elections, during which Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, were returned unopposed.

While Kalu won the APC ticket to return to the green chamber of the National Assembly to represent Bende Federal Constituency for the third consecutive time, Onyejeocha emerged the APC candidate for Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency in her bid to return to House of Representatives for the fifth term.



Onyejeocha represented the constituency from 2007 till 2023, when she lost to Labour Party’s Amobi Ogah currently occupying the seat.

Announcing the results of the primary elections Saturday night at the state party headquarters in Umuahia, Chairman of Abia APC National Assembly Primaries Committee, Erasmus Cishak, said the member representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency, Hon. Chris Nkwonta, clinched the party’s ticket, while a former federal lawmaker, Hon. Uzo Azubuike, would be staging a comeback as he emerged victorious in the contest for Aba North/Aba South federal Constituency ticket, which he had represented on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



Other winners, according to Cishak, were a former Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedum Orji, who picked the Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South federal Constituency ticket; Hon. Uzoma Ihuka in Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South Federal Constituency; Hon. Udo Alozie in Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency; and Hon. Ikenna Nicholas Ukwa in Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency.



Cishak commended party members and stakeholders for their peaceful conduct during the exercise, and said his committee was fair, transparent and ensured credibility throughout the election process.

Reacting, Kalu described the exercise as rancour-free.

He stated, “You know we had a pre-primary election engagement with the stakeholders. We made it very clear that there would be no automatic tickets. We want to test the popularity of our future candidates who are now aspiring.”

At the pre-primary election engagement last Thursday, party leaders had feared that the unwieldy number of 99 aspirants vying to become candidates to contest for 36 elective positions in 2027 might plunge the party into crisis.

They had therefore cautioned against any acts that would lead Abia APC the way of disintegration after the primaries.

Again, Fubara Loyalists Lose, APC Clears Four Aspirants for Rivers Senatorial Seats

Loyalists of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on the platform of the APC, seeking to contest the senatorial seats have suffered setback as they failed to meet required conditions of the party at the just concluded screening ahead of the primaries, on Monday.

A statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, by the publicity secretary of APC in the state, Chibuike Ikenga, revealed that Senator Banigo Ipalibo, an incumbent member of the senate for Rivers West Senatorial District, was not cleared to contest the 2027 election.

A former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, and very close ally of Fubara, Tammy Wenike Danagogo, was also not cleared.

Equally, Tein Jack-Rich was not cleared to run for the senatorial Seat.



More surprising was Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, a known ally of Nyesom Wike, who was disqualified from running in the primaries.

It was observed in the statement that those cleared for the senatorial seats included Felix Obuah for Rivers West Senatorial District, Allwell Onyesoh (Rivers South/East), and Chief Barry Mwara (Rivers South/East).

The committee in charge of the APC House of Representatives primaries in Rivers State on Saturday declared Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Deekor, candidate of the party for Gokana/Khana Federal Constituency, following his victory at the primary election.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Wahab Owokoniran, who declared the result Saturday evening, at the collation centre at the State APC Secretariat, along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, said Deekor, a sitting member of the House of Representatives, won with 17,073 votes, against Israel Lebura Ngbuelo, who scored 1,220 votes.



Owokoniran declared that Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, a strong ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, won the House of Representatives primaries for Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency.

Precious Igwe, who had no opponent, won Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 1 with 5,885 votes. Blessing Amadi won the primaries for Port Harcourt II, Hart Cyril Godwin, another ally of the minister was declared winner of Bonny/Degema Federal Constituency at the primaries after defeating Philmoore Tombodiea Tony.



Felix Uche Nwaeke scored 18,605 votes to clinch the party flag for Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, while Isobo Solomon was declared the winner to fly the party’s flag for Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency.

Linda Somiari-Steward, currently representing Okrika in the state House of Assembly, won the primaries for Okrika/Ogu/Bolo Federal Constituency, Solomon Bob was declared winner for Obua/Odual/Ahoada-East, while Victor Obuzor, a current Reps member, was declared winner of the party’s primary for Ahoada-West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Federal Constituency with 15,626 votes.

The committee further declared Frederick Apiafi winner of the primary for Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro, Ozuzum Nwamaka won Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency with 10, 440 against Obasi Chinazam, while Onyeozu Joy Nyebuchi defeated Adiele Ogbor with 13,704 votes to win the candidacy of Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency.

Eno Satisfied with Peaceful Primaries



Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, lauded the conduct of the APC House of Representatives primaries in the state, acknowledging it to be peaceful.

Several incumbent lawmakers and consensus candidates emerged victorious in the primaries held weekend across the state.

The governor, who spoke after voting in his ward, Ibiakpan Obotim II in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, said the primaries were free, fair and transparent, adding that reports across the state indicated orderly conduct and strong participation by party members.

The governor congratulated successful aspirants, including the member representing Etinan Federal Constituency, Paul Ekpo, who secured victory in the constituency’s nomination process.

He used the occasion to call for support for President Bola Tinubu, himself, Senator Aniekan Bassey, and other APC candidates ahead of the 2027 general election.



Across the state, party leaders and stakeholders described the primaries as peaceful and credible, with delegates voting through the Option A4 system under the supervision of party officials and observers from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ajakaye Lauds Constituents, Stakeholders over Emergence in Kwara APC Primaries

Former Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Dr. Rafiu Ajakaye, lauded APC stakeholders for their support towards his emergence as the House of Representatives candidate for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun federal constituency ahead of 2027 election in the state.



Ajakaye polled 707 votes during the primary election held at the weekend to defeat the incumbent federal lawmaker representing the federal constituency, Hon. Tijani Kayode Ismail, who got no votes.

In an appreciation message obtained on his verified Facebook account page, Ajakaye appreciated party stakeholders and members for their support.

He said, “My profound gratitude to leaders and members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), across Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Constituency for your support and steadfastness, which gave us victory in the primaries on Saturday.

“Let’s stick together for the remaining leg of this process. I am grateful to you all!”

Plateau: Gagdi Loses Ticket to Tongshinen

A major political upset unfolded in Plateau State as incumbent lawmaker, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, lost the APC ticket for Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency to John Tongshinen in a fiercely contested primary election.

The returning officer, Koshyap Yusuf Yaghi, announced Tongshinen as the winner after he secured 29,968 votes, defeating Gagdi, who polled 5,849 votes.

Tongshinen’s emergence marked a significant shift in the political landscape of the constituency, which Gagdi represented since 2019.

Gagdi, who also chairs the House Committee on Navy, had earlier suggested he received broad stakeholder endorsement as a consensus candidate, an expectation the primary results ultimately upended.

Registered party members from the three local government areas of Pankshin, Kanke, and Kanam participated in the exercise, conducted under the supervision of APC officials and members of the electoral committee.

With his victory, Tongshinen was positioned to become the APC flag bearer for the constituency in 2027, pending official ratification.

Political observers described the PKK primary as one of the most closely watched contests in Plateau State, given Gagdi’s strong grassroots network and influence.

As APC prepares for the next phase of its internal processes, Tongshinen’s victory is expected to reshape political alignments within the PKK constituency.

Ebonyi: Six Lawmakers Win APC Tickets

The six serving members of the House of Representatives from Ebonyi State won the APC tickets in the state.

Announcing the results, the chairman of the election panel, Kennedy Ekong, stated that the primary elections were peaceful and transparent across the state.

The member representing Afikpo and Edda federal constituency, Hon. Idu Igariwey, won the ticket to represent the constituency for the fourth term, while Comrade Chinedu Ogah clinched the ticket to contest for the third term.

Other were Joseph Nwobasi (Ishielu/Ezza North); Emma Uguru (Abakaliki/Izzie); Eze Nwachukwu (Ebonyi/Ohaukwu); and Kama Nkemkama (Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo).

Ogah, who pulled out the highest number of voters across the wards in his constituency, pledged to deliver more democratic dividends to his constituents.

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru, dismissed speculations that some members of APC conducted parallel primaries in the state.

Nwifuru said there was only one congress committee sent by the national leadership to conduct the primaries in the state.

Ekiti: Oye/Ikole Outcome to Be Determined by APC NWC, Says Committee Chairman

Chairman of APC National Assembly Primary Election Committee in Ekiti State, Asipa Wasiu, disclosed that the outcome of the House of Representatives primary election for Oye/Ikole Federal Constituency would be determined by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party following the declaration of the exercise as inconclusive. Wasiu stated this while announcing the results of the APC House of Representatives primaries in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

He explained that the primary election in Ekiti North Federal Constituency I, comprising Oye and Ikole local government areas, could not be concluded due to unresolved issues and pockets of crisis recorded during the exercise.

According to him, the NWC would decide whether to constitute another committee to conclude the process or direct the current committee to return and complete the assignment.

He stressed that the committee would not exceed its mandate, particularly as the party’s Senate primaries were scheduled to hold on Monday.

Wasiu urged party members and stakeholders in Oye and Ikole federal constituency to remain calm and await further directives from the APC leadership on the completion of the exercise.

He stated, “As we are all aware, we have six federal constituencies in Ekiti State, but the issue concerning Ekiti North Federal Constituency I, which comprises Oye and Ikole, will be handled by the National Working Committee of the party.

“There were pockets of crisis in some of the voting areas yesterday and the process was not completed. As a result, I will not be announcing any result for Oye/Ikole Federal Constituency.

“There is no provision for Oye and Ikole in the timetable given to us. It is only the National Working Committee that can decide the next line of action, whether to send another committee to conclude the exercise or direct us to return.

“Tomorrow is meant for the Senate primaries and we do not want to overstep our bounds by doing what we are not authorised to do.

“So, the people of Oye and Ikole should await further directives from the National Working Committee of the party.”

Alfred Attajiri Rejects Balanga/Billiri APC Primaries, Claims Exercise Did Not Hold

One of the aspirants for the Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency of Gombe State in APC, Alfred John Attajiri, rejected the results of the party primaries conducted on Saturday during which, Hon. Isah Ali JC, was declared winner.

In a letter of protest, Attajiri personally signed, he described the exercise as a charade, stage-managed and undemocratic.

The statement read, “My dear people of Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency, I address you today with a heavy heart following the shocking and unacceptable announcement of purported results from an APC primary election that, in reality, did not hold across our constituency.

“It is deeply disturbing that Hon. Mohammed Sa’idu Yila Fawu, a former commissioner in Gombe State, went ahead to announce results for a process that was never conducted.

“Across Balanga and Billiri, there is overwhelming evidence in the form of videos, photographs, eyewitness accounts, and reports showing clearly that no valid electoral exercise took place before results were declared.

“This development is not only an insult to the democratic rights of party members and delegates, but also a dangerous precedent capable of destroying the confidence and credibility our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has built over the years.”

Delta: Appeal Committee Assures of Fairness

APC National Assembly Primaries Appeal Committee for Delta State called on aggrieved aspirants and party members to formally submit complaints arising from Saturday’s House of Representatives primary elections conducted across the state.

The committee said the move was part of efforts to strengthen the party’s internal democratic processes and ensure fairness, transparency and credibility following the direct primaries that produced candidates for the 10 federal constituencies in Delta State.

Chairman of the five-member committee, Mr Chukwuemeka Ujam, said yesterday in Asaba that the party’s leadership remained committed to a transparent and credible process free from interference.

Ujam, who was flanked by members of the committee, explained that all petitions, appeals and complaints relating to the conduct of the primaries would receive due attention in accordance with the party’s constitution, guidelines and democratic principles.

According to him, the appeal process provided an opportunity for dissatisfied aspirants and stakeholders to seek redress through established party mechanisms, while also helping to preserve unity within APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

Fajemirokun-Ajayi Alleges Irregularities in Ondo, Insists People’s Will Must Prevail

House of Representatives aspirant, Hon. Simisola Fajemirokun-Ajayi, yesterday, called on the party leadership, security agencies, and President Bola Tinubu to safeguard the integrity of the APC primary election in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency, insisting that the will of party members must prevail.

Speaking at a press briefing held at Government Field in Odigbo, headquarters of Odigbo council area, Fajemirokun-Ajayi said she remained on ground to stand with her supporters and ensure that votes cast by party faithful, particularly the youth and women, were protected pending the official declaration of results.

Fajemirokun-Ajayi described the turnout of her supporters as a strong reflection of genuine grassroots acceptance, stressing that those gathered were not purchased crowds but committed APC members determined to defend the sanctity of the electoral process.

She stated, “We had a great turnout after the primary election within our great party. Though the official results have not been announced, it is important to protect the votes of young people, women and all the people of Odigbo who came out en masse for our campaign.”

Despite Parallel Exercises, APC Says Edo Primary Transparent, Free, Fair

The APC House of Representatives primary in Edo State revealed a festering crisis in the party. Parallel primaries were reportedly held over the weekend in some of the nine federal constituencies in the state.

Edo State has nine federal constituencies, which cover the 18 local government areas of the state and are distributed across three senatorial districts. Edo South has four, Edo North three, while Edo Central has two federal constituencies.

However, Edo State APC chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, said the primary was smooth and transparent.

In Owan Federal Constituency in Edo North, two primaries were reportedly held with two conflicting results.

In one of the results, Hon. Andrew Ijegbai, the immediate past Commissioner for Mining, was reported to have defeated the incumbent Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Professor Julius Ihonvbere. Ijegbai scored 3,695 votes to emerge as the party’s candidate.

Ijegbai was reported to have dusted his closest rival, Abdul Oroh, a member of the fifth Assembly, while Ihonvbere came a distant third.

It was also gathered that supporters of Ihonvbere, the incumbent lawmaker, held another primary where he emerged victorious.

Similarly, in Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency, Bankole Balogun and Mrs. Adetutu Owolabi were pronounced winners at different primaries.

The party’s Returning Officer, Kassim Otono, declared Balogun winner after he was said to have polled a total of 3,368 votes to defeat his closest rivals, Owolabi and Paul Johnson, who secured 783 and 1,663 votes, respectively. But in another primary, Owolabi was declared the winner.

Speaking on the conduct of the exercise, the APC chairman in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Monday Oseh, said the process went smoothly and reflected the will of party members.

Dekeri Anamero, currently the lawmaker representing Etsako Federal Constituency, was returned.

He scored 8,901 votes to emerge winner, while other aspirants, including Jimoh Jimani, Richard Lamai, Dr. Blessing Agbomere, and Hon. Johnson Oghuma, polled 4,412, 3,127, 1,473 and 983 votes, respectively.

In Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency, Edo Central, the incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency, Hon. Marcus Onobun, and Lucky Eseigbe, the Immediate past Commissioner for Physical Planning, Urban, and Regional Development, who was said to enjoy the support of Governor Monday Okpebholo, also won in parallel primaries.

In one of the primaries, Onobun was declared winner, while in another exercise, Eseigbe emerged winner.

Onobun was declared the APC candidate after scoring 6,897 votes. His closest rival, Paul Ogedegbe, got 3,738 votes, while Mathias Ehizua polled 2,446 votes to come third. Okpebholo’s preferred candidate, Hon. Lucky Eseigbe, came fourth.

In declaring Eseigbe the candidate for the federal constituency in the other primary, Godswill Inegbe, Special Adviser to Governor Okpebholo on Communication and Strategy, said Eseigbe polled 6,897 votes, while Paul Ogedegbe got 3,733 votes, Osobase Ehizua polled 2,446 votes, and Onobun scored 1,007 votes. The result was declared at Okaijesan Hall, Irrua, in Esan Central Local Government Area.

Odianose Okojie, the lawmaker representing Esan North West/Esan South East was returned.

In Oredo Federal Constituency, Edo South, the incumbent representative, Eseosa Iyawe, was defeated by former Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu. Iyamu emerged victorious with 7,088 votes. Iyawe was elected on the platform of the Labour Party before he defected to APC.

Omosede Igbinedion and Hon. Billy Osawaru were returned as candidates for Ovia Federal Constituency and Uhunwonde/Orhionmwon Federal Constituency, respectively.

Felix Igbinovia Osaze emerged candidate for Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Federal Constituency after defeating Hon. Pius Alile, who was said to be the preferred candidate of the deputy governor, Dennis Idahosa.

Kano Aspirant Denies Bribe Allegation, Insists Race Still On

Barely a week after Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf reconciled aspirants in the Kano senatorial race and endorsed former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau to run as the sole candidate, fresh allegations of a N500 million bribe surfaced.

Yusuf convened a reconciliation meeting where six aspirants and key stakeholders agreed to shelve their differences in the interest of party unity and Kano’s political future.

Since then, claims have been circulating that money was shared among the aspirants to make them step down for the former governor.

One of the aspirants, Dr. Mohammed Musa Zango, has categorically denied the allegation saying, he was not offered or paid any bribe to withdraw from the race and described the rumour as baseless.

Zango made the denial while addressing his supporters and journalists in Kano weekend.

“There was a rumour, accusation or even speculation in the media that we, the aspirants, were given N500 million each to withdraw from the race.

“I want to categorically and specifically mention to you, my followers, our supporters, our colleagues here present that I was not given one single Kobo to withdraw from the contest. I was not given anything.

“My priority is not money; my priority is what opportunities are there for us to support, to contribute to bring about development, to bring about progress to Kano Central,” he said.

He said a meeting was held among most the aspirants in the presence of Governor Yusuf and the state APC Chairman, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa, among others, during which it was agreed that former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau be given “the opportunity to come up.”

His words: “All of us signed with the understanding that this discussion is ongoing, because that is not the end of the consensus, because we know the process involved in consensus.

“Number one is that you have to sit with all the contestants that have bought the forms, submitted the forms, cleared and therefore have the right to participate in the consensus,” Zango said.

The next stage of the consensus, Zango further pointed out, was that the other aspirants to be asked to withdraw from the race to pave way for one of them to pick the ticket, must be told their fate and that of their followers.

House Chief Whip, Kumo, Gets APC Ticket

The Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Usman Kumo, has secured the APC ticket to contest Akko Federal Constituency seat in the 2027 elections.

Kumo, who emerged unopposed, was declared winner of the party’s primary election held at Kumo East Ward.

He polled a total of 238 delegates’ votes during the exercise. His return to the race came weeks after he stepped down from the 2027 governorship contest in Gombe State and endorsed the APC consensus candidate, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna, in what he described as respect for party supremacy and internal democratic processes.

Kumo explained that his decision to withdraw from the governorship race followed consultations with party leaders and stakeholders aimed at preserving unity within the party ahead of the elections.

Speaking shortly after his declaration, Kumo expressed appreciation to party members, delegates and supporters for the renewed mandate and pledged to continue delivering effective representation and people-oriented projects to his constituency.

Sarafadeen Alli Hails Peaceful Primaries

A leading APC governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, has commended the peaceful conduct of the party’s House of Representatives primary elections held across the state on Saturday.

Alli described the exercise as peaceful, transparent and well-coordinated, saying the development further demonstrated the readiness of the APC to reclaim power in Oyo State through unity, fairness and internal democracy.

The senator lauded members of the primary election committee for their professionalism, dedication and impartial conduct, noting that their commitment ensured a credible and seamless exercise across the affected federal constituencies.

He also commended party members across the 351 wards in the state for exhibiting maturity, discipline, patience and cooperation throughout the conduct of the primaries.

According to him, the orderly conduct displayed by party faithful and stakeholders reflected the collective resolve of members to strengthen the APC and position it for greater electoral victories in future contests.

Alli said the peaceful atmosphere witnessed during the exercise should serve as encouragement to all aspirants and supporters to continue embracing dialogue, mutual respect and the spirit of sportsmanship within the party.

He urged all contestants and their supporters to remain united and rally behind the party’s chosen candidates, stressing that the APC remained one indivisible family committed to progress and good governance.

Ogun: Five Lawmakers Lose Return Tickets

Five sitting members of the House of Representatives in Ogun State have failed to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) tickets to return to the National Assembly ahead of 2027 Election.

The results of the federal constituency primaries were officially announced on Sunday by the Chairman of the State Primaries Committee, led by a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Phillips Shuaibu, at the party secretariat, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Among the members, who lost out were Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka, who is currently representing Ifo/Eweko Federal Constituency, Hon. Tunji Akinosi, Ado-Odo/Ota federal constituency, Hon. Adesola Elegbeji Remo North Federal constituency, Hon. Isiaq Akinlade, Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency, and Hon. Femi Ogunbanwo.

Meanwhile, Hon. Adijat Adeleye, Hon. Joseph Adegbesan, Hon. Afolabi Afuape, Hon. Funmilayo Efuwape, Dr. Toyin Taiwo, and Hon. Olumide Osoba emerged victorious to secure the party’s tickets for the 2027 polls.

Also, the son of the late Buruji Kashamu, Hon. Rasheed Kashamu polled 265 votes to lose to Hon. Joseph Adegbesan, who scored 18,884 votes to secure the ticket for Ijebu North, East, Ogun Water Side federal Constituency.

While announcing the results, Shuaibu said Osoba, a consensus candidate, got 45,907 votes through affirmation as candidate for Odeda, Obafemi Owode, and Abeokuta North Federal Constituency.

In Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, Hon. Afolabi Afuape scored 12,633 votes, Tolupe Phillips got 760 votes, Akeem Ademolake polled 270 votes, Engr. Abolore Ayodeji got 215 votes, while Hon. Lanre Edun secured 12 votes.

In Remo North, the State Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Funmilayo Efuwape defeated three aspirants with 22,452 votes. Hon. Adesola Elegbeji polled 16 votes, Ayemeke got 6 votes, and Kolade Adeogun scored 101 votes.

In Ado Odo Ota, Hon. Olarenwaju Basorun, also a consensus candidate, was elected through 17,740 affirmative votes.

In Ijebu Central Federal Constituency, Hon. Rasaq Dada got 17,459 votes, Adetomiwa Adetilewa scored 891 votes, and Adeola Azeez polled 532 votes.

In Ifo/Eweko Federal Constituency, former Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Hon. Adijat Adeleye secured 25,167 votes through affirmation.

In Yewa North/Imeko Afon, Hon. Gboyega Nasir Isiaka polled 15,900 votes.

For Yewa South/Ipokia, the former Chief of Staff to Ogun State Governor, Dr. Toyin Taiwo scored 31,256 votes, Akintomiwa Gbenga got 21 votes, Femi Adebayo scored 21 votes, and Hon. Isiaka Akinlade got 28 votes.

Those who won the primaries were earlier announced as consensus aspirants while their opponents were not barred from contesting for the ticket of the party.