Fresh Ebola Outbreak: WHO Declares Health Emergency, to Activate Response Mechanism

* Says at least 90 deaths recorded so far in DR Congo, Uganda

* NCDC begins monitoring, surveillance

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday declared the new Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

DR Congo accounts for all except two of the more than 300 suspected cases, both of which were reported in neighbouring Uganda.

WHO warned that the disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD), a rare type of Ebola disease that has no approved therapeutics or vaccines, may be more extensive than current data suggests and could pose wider international risks.

On its part, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said it had started monitoring the situation and was mounting surveillance at all entry points around the country.

In a social media post on Sunday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the outbreak did not meet the criteria for a pandemic emergency but that neighbouring countries were at high risk of further spread.

The declaration followed reports of rapid rise in suspected infections and deaths across affected communities in Central and East Africa region, with WHO confirming that at least 90 suspected deaths had been recorded alongside over 246 confirmed cases in both DR Congo and Uganda.

The organisation said with no approved vaccines or therapeutics specifically developed for the Bundibugyo virus strain yet, and in line with the International Health Regulations (2005), it had taken steps to convene an emergency committee meeting to provide temporary recommendations for countries responding to the outbreak.

WHO stated, “Pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 12 – Determination of a public health emergency of international concern, including a pandemic emergency of the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR), the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), after having consulted the States Parties where the event is known to be currently occurring, is hereby determining that the Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), but does not meet the criteria of pandemic emergency, as defined in the IHR).”

WHO also said the declaration followed “an assessment of the public health risk posed by the outbreak, the possibility of international spread and the potential implications for international movement and trade”.

WHO reported that as of May 16, 2026, there had been eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths recorded in Ituri Province of DRC across Bunia, Rwampara, and Mongbwalu health zones.

It also confirmed two laboratory-confirmed cases in Kampala, Uganda, including one death involving travellers from DRC.

Another confirmed case was recorded in Kinshasa involving a traveler returning from Ituri Province.

WHO warned that the disease outbreak could be far more widespread than current figures suggest due to increasing reports of suspected infections and unexplained deaths in affected communities.

It said, “The high positivity rate of the initial samples collected, the confirmation of cases in both Kampala and Kinshasa, the increasing trends in syndromic reporting of suspected cases and clusters of deaths across the province of Ituri all point towards a potentially much larger outbreak than what is currently being detected and reported.”

The organisation also expressed concern over possible spike in infections among healthcare workers, stating that at least four deaths linked to suspected viral haemorrhagic fever have been reported among medical personnel in affected areas.

In response to the Ebola outbreak, NCDC issued a public health advisory, providing the public with health tips to guard against Ebola infection or transmission.

It, however, said Nigeria currently had no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

A statement signed by Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Jude Idris, said the centre was monitoring the situation and response activities are ongoing in affected areas in DRC and Uganda.

It said due to increasing regional movement across countries, NCDC was closely monitoring the situation in affected countries, with support from partners, and it had activated public health emergency measures.

As part of its health advisory, NCDC advised members of the public to take the following steps – monitor updates only from official Public Health Authorities, report unusual illnesses promptly to the nearest health facility, and practise regular hand hygiene.

The public was also advised to avoid contact with bodily fluids of sick persons and also avoid contact with dead animals or bush meat from unknown sources