  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Live Updates: Final Results of 2023 Presidential Election (as Declared By INEC)

Breaking
2023 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS (as announced by INEC)
STATESAll Progressives Congress (APC)Labour Party (LP)New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Abuja(FCT)    
Abia    
Adamawa 182,881 105,648 8006 417,611
Akwa Ibom    
Anambra    
Bauchi    
Bayelsa    
Benue    
Borno    
Cross River    
Delta    
Ebonyi    
Edo    
Ekiti 201,494 11,396 264 89,554
Enugu 4,772 428,740 1808 15749
Gombe 146,977 26,160 10,520 319,123
Imo    
Jigawa 421,390 1,889 98,234 386,587
Kaduna    
Kano    
Katsina 482,283 6,376 69,386 489,045
Kebbi    
Kogi    
Kwara 263, 572 31, 166 3,141 136, 909
Lagos 572,606 582,454 8,442 75,750
Nassarawa 172,922 191,361 12,715 147,083
Niger    
Ogun 341,554 85,829 2200 123,831
Ondo 369,924 47,350 930 115,463
Osun 343,945 23,283 713 354,366
Oyo 449, 884 99, 110 4,095 182,977
Plateau    
Rivers    
Sokoto    
Taraba    
Yobe 151,4592406  18,270 198, 567
Zamfara    
  TOTAL410566316431682387243052615

WINNER

