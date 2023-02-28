Latest Headlines
Uganda Coach, Mayanja, Focuses on Q’final Clash with Flying Eagles
Another Bonus of N127m Awaits Osimhen if He Scores More Nine Goals
Messi Beats Mbappe, Benzema to Best FIFA Award
Live Updates: Final Results of 2023 Presidential Election (as Declared By INEC)
|2023 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS (as announced by INEC)
|STATES
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Labour Party (LP)
|New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
|Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
|Abuja(FCT)
|Abia
|Adamawa
|182,881
|105,648
|8006
|417,611
|Akwa Ibom
|Anambra
|Bauchi
|Bayelsa
|Benue
|Borno
|Cross River
|Delta
|Ebonyi
|Edo
|Ekiti
|201,494
|11,396
|264
|89,554
|Enugu
|4,772
|428,740
|1808
|15749
|Gombe
|146,977
|26,160
|10,520
|319,123
|Imo
|Jigawa
|421,390
|1,889
|98,234
|386,587
|Kaduna
|Kano
|Katsina
|482,283
|6,376
|69,386
|489,045
|Kebbi
|Kogi
|Kwara
|263, 572
|31, 166
|3,141
|136, 909
|Lagos
|572,606
|582,454
|8,442
|75,750
|Nassarawa
|172,922
|191,361
|12,715
|147,083
|Niger
|Ogun
|341,554
|85,829
|2200
|123,831
|Ondo
|369,924
|47,350
|930
|115,463
|Osun
|343,945
|23,283
|713
|354,366
|Oyo
|449, 884
|99, 110
|4,095
|182,977
|Plateau
|Rivers
|Sokoto
|Taraba
|Yobe
|151,459
|2406
|18,270
|198, 567
|Zamfara
|TOTAL
|4105663
|1643168
|238724
|3052615
WINNER