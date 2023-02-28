Lawan, Kalu, Others Make 10th Senate

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has won his re-election to the 10th Senate for the fifth term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawan won the Saturday Senatorial election by a landslide victory having polled 91,318 votes, representing 74.7 per cent of the total valid votes (122,193), to defeat his closest rival, Bello Ilu of PDP, who polled 22,849 votes

Chief Whip of the Senate and Candidate of the APC, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has been declared winner of the Abia-North Senatorial elections by the INEC.

The former governor of Abia State polled a total of 30,805 votes to defeat his major opponents, Mao Ohuabunwa of the PDP, who polled 15, 175 votes while Nnamdi Iroh of the Labour Party got 25,540 votes.

Similarly, the Senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has been re-elected.

Dickson was declared winner of the Bayelsa West Senetorial District election by the Returning Officer, Prof Akpan Emnanuel.

The former two-term Governor of Bayelsa State polled 27,000 votes to defeat his closest rival, and candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Wilson Ayakpo Dauyegha, who scored 8,375 votes.

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa of the APC has also been declared winner of the Niger East Senatorial District. He scored a total of 229,415 votes to beat his opponent Isiaku Sani of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 116,143.

Similarly, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party for Nasarawa North Senatorial district, Godiya Akwashiki has won his re-election bid.