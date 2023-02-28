INEC: We’ll Review Election Where Necessary

•IPAC backs INEC, says collation of presidential election must continue

•Communicate whenever you have challenges, APC chieftain tells INEC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that elections would be reviewed where necessary in accordance with the Section 65 of the Electoral Act.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this Tuesday at the ongoing collation of presidential election results in Abuja.

He said: “In accordance with the new electoral Act particularly under section 65 of the Electoral Act, we will review the election where it is absolutely necessary.”

Earlier, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) threw its weight behind the electoral body, saying the ongoing collation process of presidential results must continue.

The Chairman of IPAC, Yabagi Sani stated this following the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party for the cancellation of election results.

He said: “We are here with most of the members of the council. We are here to express our delight that this process should continue. This is because when democracy fails political parties are the first casualties and the politicians are the biggest losers.

“Democracy is crucial to the people of this country and we believe that the elections are the fundamental pillars of our democracy. So the mere fact that we held this election amid the current circumstances we need to congratulate this country.”

Sani noted that IPAC was aware of the challenges in the country, adding that the commission and political parties experienced some of the unexpected development.

According to him, From our findings it is not uncommon to experience such in any technology usage. We believe that we are at a crossroads but Nigerians are highly resilient. We should sum up the courage to conclude this process.”

Sani added: “It is not that we are happy or we don’t understand the pains of our people. But in democracy according to the popular maxim ‘the show must go on’ not that we just wanted to have this as a show but this country is a country of greatness.”

The IPAC chairman stressed that any of its members that felt aggrieved should seek redress

“I want to assure Nigerians that as political parties we are on the same page with them but we must conclude this process and conclude it and do what the law says we can do,” he added

Also, the National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, said the INEC chairman should go ahead with the process.

His words: “Without prejudice to whatever challenges, we must not burn down Nigeria. Nigeria must exist first before we can become whatever we become.

“Nobody can believe that Lagos can fall to third force. Nobody believes that three governors will lose their senatorial seat. A state they governed for eight years.

“Nobody believes that an Okada rider is now moving to the House of Representatives. Party leaders lost their polling unit and state. This is the same election we want to throw the baby with the bath water. So go ahead with the process.”

Meanwhile, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire has urged INEC to inform and communicate with both the political parties and the general public, whenever it faces hitches or difficulties in the cause of its assignments and operations.

He appealed to all Nigerians, including members of his party, especially the youths, to be patient and remain calm until the final announcement of the presidential election results.

Nkire in a statement Tuesday urged candidates and leaders of political parties to restrain their members and supporters from taking the laws into their hands, while the nation awaited the final announcement of the presidential and the other National Assembly election results.

He noted that the outcome of the election so far announced indicated that the youth were yearning for inclusivity in the running of the affairs of the country, stressing they needed to be involved more than ever before.

He advised that no patriot should go into an election hoping to win at all costs adding that, “an electoral contest must not be a do or die affair for anyone who has the peace and unity of his or her country at heart”.

Nkire also advised INEC “to inform and communicate both the political parties and the general public, whenever it faces hitches or difficulties in the cause of its national assignments and operations”.

“It would be foolhardy for members of the public to take to the streets to protest and riot over the delay in the announcing process by the Independent National Elections Commission (INEC) or over unsuccessful attempt by their preferred candidates to win.

“The country is too important and strategic to Africa and the world for it to descend into post-election violence and crisis. This capable of significantly impacting on the socio-economic security of the sub-region and the whole world”,

Nkire maintained that the recent presidential election which he adjudged to be an improvement on the last one would surely produce a president that a majority of Nigerians want and voted for.