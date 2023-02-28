  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Green Energy Chair Named African Oil, Gas Man Of The Year

Business | 20 mins ago


Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja


An international energy expert and Chairman Green Energy International Ltd(GEIL) the operator of Otakikpo marginal field in OML  11, Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe has been named  the African Man of Year ( oil &gas ) for the year 2022 by  the African Peace Magazine.
This is coming after the successful hosting by the London based magazine of the  International African  Energy, Oil and Gas Summit held  in Angola in October 2022.


Presenting the award in Abuja, the  Ambassador Republic of Equatorial Guinea to Nigeria,  Fransico Edu Ngua Mangue,  stated that the award was given to the recipient considering the leadership qualities and the giant strides recorded by his  company, GEIL.


He explained that under Adegbulugbe’s  leadership, the company delivered  unprecedented result of increasing oil production from the field from 3,800bbls (barrels of oil per day)  to 11000 bbls  within 6 months by  successfully drilling  two new wells.


Accompanied to the presentation by the Ambassador, Republic of Angola, Represented by Counsellor,N.P Kafikiri  and the Publisher of the African Peace Magazine, Noah Ajare who stood in for the Chairman of the publication, Justice Suleiman Galadima, Mangue said the award was intended to encourage high performing Africans to do more to uplift the economic and human capital standards of the African continent.


 He commended Adegbulugbe, an MIT USA trained energy expert  for utilising his expertise in turning a marginal field into a high performing energy company within a short period.


Responding, Adegbulugbe said the award will spur the management team of the company to do more in actualising the vision of setting up the company.
 He said the company was determined to eliminate gas flaring in the nearest future by ensuring gas utilisation from the field for gas to power and LPG extraction, with projects in the completion stages.


“We are silently but surely implementing the vision of our company to make the Otakikpo marginal field  a crude export terminal hub  for several stranded marginal field in the Niger Delta area , thus unlocking value for the Nigerian economy”, Adegbulugbe stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.