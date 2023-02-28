Green Energy Chair Named African Oil, Gas Man Of The Year



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



An international energy expert and Chairman Green Energy International Ltd(GEIL) the operator of Otakikpo marginal field in OML 11, Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe has been named the African Man of Year ( oil &gas ) for the year 2022 by the African Peace Magazine.

This is coming after the successful hosting by the London based magazine of the International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit held in Angola in October 2022.



Presenting the award in Abuja, the Ambassador Republic of Equatorial Guinea to Nigeria, Fransico Edu Ngua Mangue, stated that the award was given to the recipient considering the leadership qualities and the giant strides recorded by his company, GEIL.



He explained that under Adegbulugbe’s leadership, the company delivered unprecedented result of increasing oil production from the field from 3,800bbls (barrels of oil per day) to 11000 bbls within 6 months by successfully drilling two new wells.



Accompanied to the presentation by the Ambassador, Republic of Angola, Represented by Counsellor,N.P Kafikiri and the Publisher of the African Peace Magazine, Noah Ajare who stood in for the Chairman of the publication, Justice Suleiman Galadima, Mangue said the award was intended to encourage high performing Africans to do more to uplift the economic and human capital standards of the African continent.



He commended Adegbulugbe, an MIT USA trained energy expert for utilising his expertise in turning a marginal field into a high performing energy company within a short period.



Responding, Adegbulugbe said the award will spur the management team of the company to do more in actualising the vision of setting up the company.

He said the company was determined to eliminate gas flaring in the nearest future by ensuring gas utilisation from the field for gas to power and LPG extraction, with projects in the completion stages.



“We are silently but surely implementing the vision of our company to make the Otakikpo marginal field a crude export terminal hub for several stranded marginal field in the Niger Delta area , thus unlocking value for the Nigerian economy”, Adegbulugbe stated.