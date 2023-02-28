Ayade Loses C’River North Senate Seat to Jarigbe 

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has lost the election for the Northern Senatorial District of Cross River State to the incumbent, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Declaring the results, Dr. Emmanuel Emanghe, said, Jarigbe polled 76,145 votes to defeat Ayade of the APC who polled 56, 595 votes.

“By the powers conferred on me as returning officer, I hereby announce and declare Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe winner of just concluded Cross River North Senatorial district election,” the returning officer said.