PDP’s Onawo Defeats Al-Makura to Clinch Nasarawa South Senatorial District’s Seat

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nasarawa South Senatorial District, Mr Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo, has been declared winner in the National Assembly elections.

The Returning Officer of the election, Professor Ahmed Yakubu Ashuku, while announcing the results said Onawo got 93,064 votes.

He stated that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Tanko Al-Makura, scored 76,813 votes.

The results of the election was announced under tight security.