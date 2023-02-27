  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Oshiomhole Wins Senate Seat in Edo

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr. Adams Oshiomhole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s election for Edo North Senatorial District  in Edo.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Benjamin Adesina, yesterday in Auchi declared Oshiomhole as the winner of the polls with 107,110 votes.

He defeated the incumbent Senator, Francis Alimekhena of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 55,344 votes

“Adams Oshiomhole of APC having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the 25th of February for Edo North Senatorial District,” Adesina
said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.