Obi Sweeps Port Harcourt LG with 62,450 Votes

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last Saturday’s presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has won one of the largest local government areas in Rivers State, Port Harcourt.

The LP won the Port Harcourt LG with 62,450 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ganered 7,203 votes and the All Progressives Congress (APC) 5,562 votes.

The returning officer, a lecturer with the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Omiete Olulu Briggs, defied all distraction from some party agents to get to the collation centre and finally declared the result.

Earlier, before the declaration of the results, there was an uproar where some persons who claimed to be APC members tried to stop Prof Briggs and the Electoral Officer of the LGA from declaring the result.

It took the intervention of the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, and other security agents present at the collation centre to restore sanity at the venue.

As at the time of this report, the returning officer was still under the protection of the security agents.