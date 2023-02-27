  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Obi Defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Nasarawa

Nigeria | 46 mins ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has polled a total of 191,361 votes in Saturday’s presidential election conducted in Nasarawa State, thereby defeating other candidates in the poll.

Obi, consequently, floored the presidential flagbearers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, respectively.

The presidential election results as announced by the Nasarawa State Presidential Election Collation Officer, Prof. Ishaya Tanko, at the Lafia office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), showed Tinubu of the APC scoring 172,922 votes to come second, while Atiku of the PDP polled 147,093 votes to come third at the end of state collation exercise.

Nevertheless, the presidential flagbearer of the NNPP, Musa Kwankwaso, trailed a distant fourth with 12,715 votes.

Tanko, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, said during the announcement of the results that a total number of registered voters was 2,552,716.

According to him, “Total number of accredited voters in the election is 562,464. Votes received by political parties are: APC – 172,922 votes; LP – 191,361 votes, PDP – 147,093 votes 

 and the NNPP – 12,715 votes.

“Total number of valid votes – 540,566. Number of rejected votes – 16,371. Total votes cast – 556,937,” Tanko concluded.

