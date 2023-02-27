Moffi Scores Brace as Nice Beat Monaco

French Ligue one side OGC Nice recorded a resounding victory over rival AS Monaco yesterday with Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward, Terem Moffi, making all the headlines.

The host started the game on the front foot but it was Nice that netted the opening goal in the 8th minute through Moffi.

He completed his brace with a well-taken goal in the 26th minute before Thuram sealed the game in the 43rd minute.

Moffi almost score a hat trick in the second half before he was replaced in the 81st minute by Brahimi.

The win took Nice to