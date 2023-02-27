  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Moffi Scores Brace as Nice Beat Monaco

Sport | 11 mins ago

French Ligue one side OGC Nice recorded a resounding victory over rival AS Monaco yesterday with Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward, Terem Moffi, making all the headlines.

The host started the game on the front foot but it was Nice that netted the opening goal in the 8th minute through Moffi.

He completed his brace with a well-taken goal in the 26th minute before Thuram sealed the game in the 43rd minute.

Moffi almost score a hat trick in the second half before he was replaced in the 81st minute by Brahimi.

The win took Nice to

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.