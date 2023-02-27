  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Labour Party Wins Presidential Election in Edo

Nigeria | 40 mins ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) as winner of the Saturday presidential election in Edo State with 331,163 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 144,471 and 89,585 votes respectively.

The final results was announced Monday by INEC’s Collation Officer in the state, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to the declared results, the 

total registered voters are 2,501,081, while the accredited voters are 603,894.

The votes are:

A – 739

AA – 329

AAC – 530

ADC – 2,306

ADP – 1069

APC – 144,471

APGA – 960

APN – 661

APP – 324

BP – 993

LP – 331,163

NNPP – 2,743

NRM – 393

PDP – 89,585

PRP – 216

SDP – 296

YPP – 406

ZLP – 4082

Total valid – 581266

Rejected – 19129

Total votes – 600395

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.