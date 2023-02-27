Gen Abdulsalami’s Brother Loses House of Reps Seat in Minna

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The half-brother of Nigerian former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), Ado Abdulsalami, has lost his bid to represent his people in the National Assembly.

Ado, who contested for the Chanchaga federal constituency seat, which is being vacated by the All Progressives Congress APC governorship candidate, Umar Mohammed Bago, lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Mallam Cashier, who contested for the position for the third time since 2015.

Cashier, a retired civil servant, polled 35,688 votes to defeat Ado, who had 19,282 votes.

Speaking to journalists after the declaration of the result, Malam Cashier gave glory to God for making him victorious, and pledged to serve the people effectively.

Meanwhile the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opened an election collation centre for the collation of results from yesterday’s election in the state.