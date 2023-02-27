Buhari to N’Assembly Winners: Respect Voters, Let Them Feel Important

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has played host to the winners of the Senate and House of Representatives elected to represent the Daura zone, the constituency that produced him.

According to a release issued on Monday by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the president who received the legislators-elect Sunday evening, counselled them to respect the voters and to also make them feel important.

His words: “Respect the voters and make them feel important. If you don’t, they will wait in ambush for you in the next election. Depending on how you deal with them, they will keep you in office, or they will send you packing.”

He congratulated the Senator-elect, Nasiru Sani, who obtained 174,062 votes, to beat the incumbent, Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita, who had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his defeat in the primary elections.

Kaita fell short by more than 10,000 votes.

Buhari also welcomed the election of Alhaji Aminu Jamo, House of Representatives member-elect for Daura/Sandamu/Mai Adua Federal Constituency, who defeated his PDP opponent by more than 10,000 votes.

Earlier in his speech, the National Legal Adviser of the APC, Ahmed El-Marzuq, who led the elected representatives, informed the president that the good showing of the party was as a result of the progress recorded in the senatorial zone under the Buhari presidency.

He cited several projects, which he said had enhanced education, entrepreneurship, social development and the development of human capital in the area.

El-Marcus presented copies of results to the president.

The president received the results full of appreciation.