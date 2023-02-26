  • Sunday, 26th February, 2023

Tinubu Gets Full Family Support

Politics | 49 mins ago

Presidential campaigns show so much in such little ways that it is not always obvious to observers what they are seeing. Take Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election for instance. Whatever your opinion of a candidate’s qualification for the seat, surely it is clear that some are more prepared than others. In the case of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, one can see different dimensions of his readiness to win. Among these dimensions, the presence of his family members stands at the top.


Since he declared his intention to be president of Nigeria, many critics have emerged to say that Tinubu is not qualified. Some point to reports that paint him as a criminal without a smidge of goodness in him. Others declare that he is mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually incapable of leading Nigeria out of the stupor that it is in. Okay. But what can one say about Tinubu’s family and their presence in his campaigns?


Without a doubt, the immediate family members of Tinubu have demonstrated absolute loyalty to his dream and ambition. His wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu continues to play the role of a stalwart pillar beside the presidential candidate, doing all she can to support him with the influence that she garnered over the years as a senator.
There is also Tinubu’s daughter, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja, who is pushing every button to assist her father. With her political

affiliations with market women across Nigeria, especially in Lagos, Tinubu’s daughter represents the might and support of the everyday rural woman.
Then there is Seyi Tinubu, the most visible of them all. He has been running back and forth since the beginning and helped his father to garner the support of young people, especially those with visions for the country. On this front alone, Tinubu deserves the respect of all and sundry.
So, while many of Tinubu’s rivals have families that are waving at them virtually, with no single immediate family member in sight to say that this person is reliable, Tinubu suddenly comes off as a candidate worth considering.

