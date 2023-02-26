  • Sunday, 26th February, 2023

Polls: Police Arrest 23 Suspects in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has said that 23 persons suspected to be involved in electoral violence and other crimes were arrested during the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday in Lagos.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin noted that the figure of arrest might increase as the command was still collating the number of suspects arrested in different divisons during the Saturday exercise.

“Collation of suspects arrested ongoing. 23 suspects at last count,” he said.

NAN reported that hoodlums and unknown gunmen allegedly attacked some polling units and disrupted the elections in Mafoluku area and burnt ballot papers thumb printed.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa, told newsmen on Saturday that there were pocket of violence in some parts of the state.

Owohunwa said that some persons were arrested, noting that the number of people arrested would be made known to the public. (NAN) 

