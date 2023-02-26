Man Utd Set to End Six-year Trophy-less Season Live on GOtv 

CARABAO CUP FINAL

Wembley Stadium will this evening will play host to the Carabao Cup final between Newcastle United and Manchester United as both teams contend for the first major silverware for English top flight football in years.

The game, which is set to broadcast on GOtv, could symbolise a battle between legacy and new order. Newcastle acquired by a Saudi-led consortium in 2021 as new ownership have been inspired to new heights.

The Magpies fought their way to a first final since 1999, thereby complementing their impressive form in the league. However, they will have to overcome a tough test today against one of the traditional top six teams in England to announce their arrival as a new force.

But, it would not be an easy ride. Their opponent, Manchester United are desperately seeking to end a trophyless drought that has lasted five seasons. The Red Devils last won a trophy in May 2017 when they defeated incumbent’s manager, Erik Ten Hag’s former club, Ajax in Stockholm for the Europa title. That season, under Jose Mourinho, United completed a double, having also won the Carabao Cup final against Southampton in February.

Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s manager, would head into this tie with a goalkeeper selection headache. First choice goalkeeper, Nick Pope was sent off in their last league game against Liverpool, while second choice goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka is ineligible for the contest because he previously played for Manchester United at the third round of the competition. This leaves Howe with third choice goalkeeper and Liverpool reject goalkeeper Loris Karius for the crunch clash.

The presence of the in-form Marcus Rashford, who has scored 16 goals after the World Cup in Qatar, will serve as a further boost for the Red Devils. And the return of suspended midfielder Casemiro would provide the much needed steel for Manchester United in a match which they desperately need a win.