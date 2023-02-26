INEC Declares Tinubu Winner of Ekiti Election, Says Collation of Other States Continues Monday

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Ekiti state.

This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the collation of results would continue 11 a.m Monday because most of the states are expected to complete the collation of results Sunday night.

The State Collation Officer for the Saturday Ekiti State, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, said APC scored a total of 201,494 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 89,554 votes. Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi garnered 11,397 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 264 votes.

He said Ekiti had a total of 988,923 registered voters, while the number of accredited voters were 315,058.

Lasisi said total valid votes was 308,171, while number of rejected votes stood at 6,301 and total votes cast, 314,472.