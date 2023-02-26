  • Sunday, 26th February, 2023

INEC Declares Tinubu Winner of Ekiti Election, Says Collation of Other States Continues Monday

Breaking | 1 hour ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Ekiti state.

This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the collation of results would continue 11 a.m Monday because most of the states are expected to complete the collation of results Sunday night.

The State Collation Officer for the Saturday Ekiti State, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, said APC  scored a total of 201,494 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 89,554 votes. Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi  garnered 11,397 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP)  polled 264 votes.

He said Ekiti had a total of 988,923 registered voters, while the number of accredited voters were 315,058. 

Lasisi said  total valid votes was 308,171, while number of rejected votes stood at  6,301 and total votes cast, 314,472. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.