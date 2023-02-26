15 Party Agents with 20 Laptops for Results Collation Arrested in Katsina



Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has said it arrested 15 suspected political party agents with about 20 laptop computers to be used for collating election results.



Its spokesperson, Gambo Isah, said in a statement yesterday that a police investigation revealed that the suspects had constructed a situation room for the same purpose.



“Katsina State Police Command wishes to update the general public and indeed the media, on the arrest of suspected fifteen (15) Political party agents arrested with twenty (20) laptop computers allegedly with intent to hack into INEC servers to rig elections results,” the statement reads.



“The command wishes to state that it has carried out in-depth investigations with the assistance of independent computer expert and it was discovered that the political party in question was setting up a situation room, using a computer application software, for the purpose of collating elections results through their party agents, but not to hack into INEC servers with intent to rig elections results as allegedly reported.”



Isah said the state Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf, assured citizens that the command is working with other security agencies to ensure strict security across all RACs and polling units in the state.

He urged residents to go out and cast their votes without any fear of attack.