PSN: Naira Redesign Crisis Impacting Negatively On Nigerians Life Expectancy

Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has expressed fears that the lingering scarcity of the redesigned naira denominations on the lives of Nigerians would impact negatively on the life expectancy of Nigerians.

President of PSN, Prof. Cyril Usifoh, said when the cash crunch is added to the unduly long weeks of prevailing fuel scarcity, and then it becomes all too obvious that these forces are conspiring to further reduce the unacceptable life expectancy of the Nigerian citizens which .

“We note with consternation that even federal government apparatus and institutions not only reject the old naira notes but insist on payment of services through confirmed transfer services or payments with bank tellers into their accounts.

“Even the judiciary commonly perceived as the hope of the common man has not aligned with people who seek justice in the circumstance because most of the courts in the land have stopped collecting old naira notes from people gearing to file processes in court registries.

“As it stands today, the economy appears to be grinding to a halt with the full potentials of a geometric rise in cases of morbidity and mortality because disease progression remains a major risk factor in a population where the less privileged who relies on out of pocket expenses to access healthcare is denied access to cash,” he said.

Usifoh expressed worries that the situation certainly makes a huge number of Nigerians vulnerable to death if the unhealthy scenario remains unchecked.

He therefore urged the government at all levels to initiate action in the reflected areas which includes that: “The CBN must come up with a specific position to guide the banks in view of the Supreme Court’s declaration on the naira redesign.

“Government agencies at all levels need to be called in order to desist from complicating the already chaotic situation. In Kano State, the Government is already threatening to revoke the C of O of banks that refuse to collect the old naira notes.

“All government hospitals should be compelled to initiate treatments especially in the Accident and Emergency Units and In-Patients department while acceptable payment modalities are being sorted.”

The PSN has also reiterated its call on the federal and state governments to see a need to review the operational modalities of Social Health Insurance in the country, particularly to ensure that all endeavours are inclined on the path of lawful pillars in the plan of action.

“The PSN reiterates, for the umpteenth time, that the NHIA must conform to lawful payment mechanism and delineate facilities that qualify to be gatekeepers or primary providers which are eligible for capitation payments, rather than the indiscriminate capitation that is presently extended to secondary and tertiary facilities which remains a misnomer.

“The PSN in particular draws the attention of the NHIA secretariat to salient provisions of the PCN Act 2022 which forbids the dispensing, sales and stocking of drugs in premises not registered by the PCN. (Lack of Superintendent Pharmacist),” it stated.

It however assured consumers of health that pharmacists shall continue to stand with them as we continue to facilitate the manufacturing of essential drugs in the factories and making them available at accessible pharmacies at affordable prices in line with the tenets of the National Drug Policy.