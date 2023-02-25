Kaduna Police Enforce Restriction of Movement

Sunday Babaji, Commissioner of Police on election duty deployed to Kaduna State, has ordered a strict enforcement of the restriction of human and vehicular movements into and within Kaduna State.

The enforcement oder is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Command Spokesman DSP Mohammed Jalige.

Jalige said the order was in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police during Saturday’s General Elections across the 23 local government areas of the state.

“The General public is hereby informed that the restriction of movement will take effect from midnight (0000hrs to 1800hrs) on Feb 25th. It covers all the entry points into the state and within the entire 23 local government areas.

” It is equally advised that no large gatherings, campaign or political rallies under whatever guise will be tolerated within the stipulated restriction hours and violators of the said order will be dealt with.

“The Command is therefore calling on all law abiding citizens of the state to comply with this restriction order; all eligible voters are allowed to go out and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation from any quarter.

He explained that effective security deployment of over 16,000 Police personnel had been made to secure all the poling units and collation centres across the state .

He added that a Rapid Response Team had been situated in all the Local Government Areas to promptly respond to distress calls.

He advised that while the election was ongoing, the public should be security conscious of their environment .

He urged citizens to report suspicious activities or persons to the nearest security formation or via the Kaduna Police Command designated emergency mobile phone numbers 08075391105 and 07039675856 for prompt intervention.

“The Commissioner of Police thus solicits for understanding from the public as to any inconvenience the restriction might cause, “Jalige said. NAN