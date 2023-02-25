  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

INEC Suspends Enugu East Senatorial Election

Nigeria | 2 mins ago


Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Enugu East Senatorial election.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, confirmed that the commission had received a formal communication from the Labour Party on the news of the death of its Senatorial candidate in Enugu East, Chief Oyibo Chukwu, leading to the suspension.


He added: “The party also conveyed its intention to participate in the election for that constituency by replacing its deceased candidate. This request is in line with the provision of the law. For clarity, I wish to quote verbatim the provision of Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 as follows:


“If, after the time for the delivery of nomination paper and before the commencement of the poll, a nominated candidate dies, the Chief National Electoral Commissioner shall, being satisfied of the fact of the death, countermand the poll in which the deceased candidate was to participate and the Commission shall appoint some other convenient date for the election within 14 days.


“The Labour Party has provided satisfactory evidence of the death of its candidate. Consequently, the Commission has suspended the election in the senatorial district as provided by Law. We have already communicated this decision to our Enugu State office.
“Therefore, there will be no senatorial election in Enugu East Senatorial District made up of six Local Government Areas, 77 Wards and 1,630 Polling Units. The election will now be combined with the Governorship and State Assembly elections holding in the next two weeks on 11th March 2023.”

