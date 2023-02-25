FG Shuts National Borders for Today’s Election



Bennett Oghifo

The federal government has restricted movement across the national borders on account of the election taking place today.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, gave the directive yesterday, according to a statement issued by his Senior Adviser Media, Sola Fasure, which said, “Internal movements have been restricted to the polling units. There will also be no movement of persons across national borders.



“Law enforcement agencies are required to use all means necessary in providing security for lives and property at the polling units, in the streets, and at the borders. Every threat must be contained and assurances must be given for lives and property and the success of the elections.”



The minister, the statement said, urged Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agency or on the N-Alert application online.

He promised a safe and secure environment before, during, and after the elections, telling all registered voters in Nigeria to go out today to exercise their franchise.