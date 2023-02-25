Energising Comfort, Climate Control in new Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Bennett Oghifo

Many car drivers are familiar with motion sickness (kinetosis) from their own experience. Symptoms include fatigue, sweating, paleness, drowsiness, nausea, headache and vomiting. The new Motion sickness prevention programme of energizing comfort can alleviate the front passenger’s symptoms or delay their onset, reduce the perceived severity and generally increase well-being.

As with all Energizing Comfort programmes, several comfort systems work together in this new function: The passenger is prompted to incline the seatback slightly to the rear. The seat cushion is adjusted automatically. Fresh air is supplied from the air conditioning system in intermittent bursts. The Active Ambient Lighting is animated in accordance with the speed, while the audio system and, if required, the ionisation and fragrancing of the optional AIR BALANCE package are likewise activated. A reduced, atmospheric video animation is shown on the front passenger or central display. The Energizing Comfort programme can be used either while the vehicle is on the move or when it is stationary. When the approximately ten-minute program ends, the front passenger seat is automatically returned to its original position.

Mercedes-Benz already offers a comprehensive wellness programme with the multi-faceted Energizing Comfort programmes. The ENERGIZING programs in the E-Class have been slightly revised in terms of content, heightening the experience. In the Vitality program, ENERGIZING Seat Kinetics is now activated throughout in parallel with a massage, and supports the muscles with small changes in the seat surface and backrest angles. The music of the ENERGIZING COMFORT programs has also been updated. Depending on the equipment level, the system now also uses Dolby Surround 7.1 in the E-Class.

ENERGIZING COACH: more wearables and bio-feedback

New features of the ENERGIZING COACH in the E-Class include the integration of additional wearables and expansion of the vital data shown in the central display[3]. The ENERGIZING COACH is based on an intelligent algorithm. It recommends the Freshness, Warmth, Vitality or Joy programme depending on the situation and individual. If compatible wearables are integrated, vital data such as stress level or quality of sleep optimise the accuracy of the recommendation. The Mercedes me ENERGIZING app transmits the vital data to the ENERGIZING COACH via a smartwatch. The respective comfort programme can be started directly via the recommendation in the form of a “notification” in the MBUX system. The aim is to ensure that the driver feels well and relaxed even during demanding or monotonous journeys. In the E-Class, in addition to pulse and stress level, the number of steps taken per day and the calories burned are now also shown on the central display.

Mercedes-Benz is also planning to expand ENERGIZING COACH with a bio-feedback function. Front passengers can then reduce high stress levels by performing breathing exercises while driving. The programme provides detailed and interactive guidance: the ideal inhalation and exhalation intervals are indicated on the central display with the help of the bio-feedback. Feedback supports the six-second breathing phases. Depending on the equipment of the E-Class, the bio-feedback includes adjustment of the backrest angle, a light cone in the Active Ambient Lighting and a wave sound.

THERMOTRONIC with Digital Vent Control: air vents adjustment as if by magic

If the customer opts for the THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control system (optional extra), the E-Class comes with a new type of air vents: All air vents in the front area can be adjusted electrically as if by magic. This new comfort function is called Digital Vent Control. It is technically implemented with actuators. In each ventilation duct there are two of these small electric motors, one for the vertical and one for the horizontal louvres.

The operating concept is hybrid. Adjustment by hand is still possible. Visually, the intelligent air vents are indistinguishable from the purely manual versions in the base model, and the operating force required for both variants is also the same.

Three functions increase climatic comfort: Customers can select presets for the air vents in MBUX (“Head”, “Upper body”, “Even” and “Averted”). Seat-related personalisation of the ais vent position is also possible. If the air vents are adjusted manually, the menu item jumps to “Individual”. In this setting, the air vents can be adjusted by hand to a preferred airflow. This individual setting is saved and stored in the user profile. With Active Defrost for the side windows, the air vents are set in the direction of the side windows.

[1]The prerequisite for the function is a vehicle specification that includes ENERGIZING COMFORT and seat adjustment with memory function. The Motion sickness prevention programme cannot be used in conjunction with child seats, and is not available in the USA and Canada.

[2]This function is not yet available at the market launch of the E-Class.

[3]Compatible Smartwatches from Garmin are the prerequisite.