TUC Urges Members to Vote for Obi, Labour Party Tomorrow

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has charged workers across the country to come out massively to vote for the Labour Party presidential candidate in tomorrow’s presidential election.



In a statement jointly signed by TUC president, Festus Osifoh and General Secretary, Comrade Nuhu Toro, the TUC, who described the election as a crucial exercise that might determine the immediate future of the country especially, in socio-economic terms, and, the general wellbeing of the country, urged workers in the country and their allies to be vigilant during the elections.



“Workers have the duty not only to cast their votes for candidates of their choice who are pro-labour and that they can trust, but also to defend the sanctity of the electoral process.



“Congress hereby directs all our members in all the thirty-six states and the seven hundred and seventy-four local government to be reminded that Labour Party belongs to us hence our appeal to all our members to vote for the labour party and all their candidates,” it said.



TUC also said workers must keep in mind that where the political elites, some of whom hold multiple nationalities, were rich enough to relocate abroad, the working people and the mass of the citizenry had no alternative but to stay in the country.

He said, “The working class has a greater stake in ensuring not just the peaceful conduct of the elections, but also to safeguard general peace in the country including in the post-election period.



“We also urge all Nigerians to ensure that special protection is given to electoral officials especially, the over 200,000 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members engaged as ad-hoc staff to ensure smooth elections. These Youth Corpers are not only crucial for successful elections, but also are part of the bulwark of our youths that can guarantee a future Nigeria.



“Congress also urges the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to ensure smooth elections in which the votes count, the entire process must be free, fair, transparent and credible. Since it has publicly confirmed that its needs and demands including the availability of funds have been met, INEC has no excuse whatsoever for failure. Besides, this is one failure the country cannot afford as its wellbeing may relies on these polls,” it said.

TUC equally advised all politicians to keep to the tenets of democratic practices and play by the rules.



It further urged, “the police and other security agencies to maintain neutrality in the elections, not to engage in illegal escort duties, be civil to the citizenry and be professional in their general conduct throughout the elections. Governments at all levels have a primary duty to secure lives and property, so, they must protect all citizens before, during and after the elections.

“The TUC also welcomes the 33 international organisations and the 2,113 observers they have deployed for these elections and request them to stick to their role of observing the elections without any form of interference. Equally, we urge them to refrain from making statements that can inflame passions or lead to any form of disruption in the country.”