Three Benue Senators Disown Ortom, Endorse Atiku

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The three senators representing Benue at the National Assembly, Gabriel Suswam, Emmanuel Jev and Abba Moro yesterday endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.



While distancing themselves from Governor Samuel Ortom’s resolve to work for the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, the federal lawmakers urged the people of the state to vote massively for the PDP candidate.

The senators’ declaration of support for Atiku came against the backdrop of Ortom’s position to support Obi against his party, the PDP under which he’s also contesting for a senatorial seat.



While Suswam represents Benue’s north-east district, Jev represents the people of Benue north-west district even as Moro is the current senator for Benue south.

In the joint statement, all three senators called “on all Benue people to vote for PDP candidates beginning from Atiku Abubakar as president and all PDP senatorial and house of representative candidates”.



The lawmakers informed that their decision to throw their weight behind Atiku was arrived at after consulting with the people of Benue in the three senatorial zones.

“ This is to inform the entire voting public, the citizens of Benue state and Nigeria that after due consultation with the Benue people in the three senatorial zones, Benue has resolved to cast their votes for the Peoples Democratic Party.



“We are resolved to join the rest of Nigeria to elect former Vice President, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as president of the federal republic of Nigeria on February 25, 2023.

“We hereby call on all Benue people to vote for PDP candidates beginning from Atiku Abubakar as president and all PDP Senatorial and House of Representative candidates. This is the best deal for Benue state,” the three senators insisted.