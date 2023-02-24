Obi: Killing of LP Senatorial Candidate, Supporters Wicked, Barbar

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned in strong terms the killing of the party’s senatorial candidate for Enugu East, Mr. Oyibo Chukwu, last Wednesday by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

Obi described the gruesome killing of Chukwu and his supporters as “barbaric, inhuman and senseless.”

In a statement signed by Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Media office, the former Anambra State governor said he was devastated by the killings, and called on the security agencies and the Enugu State Government to do everything possible to fish out the killers of the LP members.

He said: “I am shocked by this dastardly act few hours to the national elections. There will never be any justification for taking human life. It’s clear that the activities of evil men like the killers of Chukwu do not represent the character of Igbos and Nigerians as a whole.”

Obi appealed “to everyone to join hands to defeat these evil men and women who are an insignificant part of peace-loving Nigerians.

While he urged people in the Southeast as well as election officials in the region not to be deterred or frightened away from participating in the forthcoming election, Obi condole with families of those killed and prayed that God grant their souls eternal rest.